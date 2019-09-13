Elizabeth Warren Addresses Supporters Before Dem Debate in Houston (VIDEO)

Senator Elizabeth Warren gave her Twitter followers a bit of a behind-the-scenes look as she made her way to the third Democratic debate in Houston tonight at Texas Southern University.

This is the first time that the Massachusetts senator is facing Joe Biden on a debate stage. She and Senator Bernie Sanders are standing on either side of the former Vice President.

Senator Warren shared a short video from the van as she and her team drove to the debate location. It was posted about 25 minutes before the debate was scheduled to begin, meaning it’s safe to assume that she filmed it at least a couple of hours ago. You can see the video below.

She briefly showed her husband, Bruce Mann, who was in the front passenger seat. She then turned the camera around to say hello to campaign staffers.

Senator Warren expressed her affinity for the city of Houston. She spent several years in the Texas city, first as a college student and later as a law professor.

Elizabeth Warren Earned Her Undergraduate Degree From the University of Houston & Later Taught Law at Her Alma Mater

Elizabeth Warren, the daughter of Donald and Pauline Herring, grew up with three older brothers in central Oklahoma. After graduating from high school, she initially attended George Washington University but dropped out in order to get married (to first husband Jim Warren).

She returned to college after she and her husband moved to Texas. Warren graduated from the University of Houston in 1970 with a degree in speech pathology and audiology. According to the Houston Chronicle, tuition cost $50 per semester.

Warren went on to earn her law degree from Rutgers. After going to work for a law firm, she ultimately decided she wanted to become a professor. She returned to the University of Houston in 1978 as an associate professor of law, where she remained for the next five years.

Senator Warren referenced her history in Houston in a social media video posted shortly before the start of the third debate on September 12. She said, “Back in Houston, where I graduated college. Back in Houston, where I got my first big job. Back in Houston where we’re going to do a great debate tonight!”

In just a few minutes, I'll be behind a podium at the #DemDebate. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/lYU2967qcL

About 20 minutes after posting the video from the van, Senator Warren’s staff shared another photo from backstage. Sen. Warren had changed out of her pink cardigan and put on the red blazer.

Warren Has Steadily Gained Momentum In the Polls & Gained Ground On Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has been a slow and steady climb. She has steadily gained ground on the presumed frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The graph below shows an average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. The polls were taken between September 2 and September 10. Joe Biden has continued to lead the Democratic primary race. Sanders and Warren are the only other nominees in the double digits.

Real Clear Politics Polling Average: [9/02/19 to 9/10/19]

Joe Biden 26.8% Bernie Sanders 17.3% Elizabeth Warren 16.8% Kamala Harris 6.5% Pete Buttigieg 4.8% Andrew Yang 3.0% Beto O’Rourke 2.8% Cory Booker 2.3% Amy Klobuchar 1.2% Julian Castro 1.0%

