Report: Justin Trudeau Wore ‘Brownface’ at ‘Arabian Nights’ Party

Time magazine reported Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau wore “brownface,” at an ‘Arabian Nights,’ themed party in 2001.

The magazine said it obtained a copy of a yearbook form the private school where Trudeau taught.

In the photo published by Time, Trudeau, 29, is wearing a turban, a robe and he has his face, neck and arms covered in what appears to be body paint or a similar cosmetic substance. Time reported that the image is from the West Point Grey Academy 2000-2001 yearbook.

NEW: Justin Trudeau Wore Brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ Party While He Taught at a Private School@melissalchan @anna_P_k @maddiecarlisle2 report Full Story: https://t.co/MmUGh8QKdL pic.twitter.com/FlWwwD9uk5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2019

Time reported that a Vancouver businessman gave the magazine a copy of the yearbook. He told the magazine that he discovered the photo this past summer and wanted it public.