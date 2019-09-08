New York City Transit Delays: Smoke Reported In Brooklyn Subway Tunnel

Reports of smoke in the subway tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan caused an evacuation from a train on the A and C lines Sunday morning.

It was later determined the train had a mechanical issue, according to the transit service. The smoke was reported near the High Street station between Brooklyn and Manhattan. A rescue train was in place, and A and C trains were diverted to the F line in both directions. There were no reports of injuries.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio issued a statement, which said, “FDNY and EMS are on the scene at the High Street subway station responding to a stalled train with passengers aboard. They worked with the MTA and ensured everyone got back to the station platform safely. Expect service changes on the A/C between Brooklyn and Manhattan.”

The fire call came in at about 10:30 a.m., according to News 12 Brooklyn.

The NYCT Subway reported trains were delayed starting with an investigation into why a train’s brakes were activated near High Street. Check the current service status here.

“Northbound A and C trains are running on the F line from Jay St-MetroTech to W 4 St-Washington Sq while we investigate why a train’s brakes were activated near High St. For service to/from bypassed stations, consider using southbound A or C train service,” NYCT Subway wrote on Twitter.

A local reporter, Tracie Hunte, said she saw firefighters with a gurney, thinking the call may have been a medical emergency. That information was later updated when officials said the train had mechanical issues.

NYCT Subway was rapidly responding to questions on Twitter about what was going on at the subway.

“Can you confirm reports of train car evacuation due to smoke in tunnel?” one person asked.

Locals reported hearing the fire alarm in Brooklyn going off for at least 45 minutes.