Newark Airport Evacuation: False Shooter Alarm Leads to Scare

A terminal at Newark Airport was evacuated on Monday night, amid fears of a bomb threat or an active shooter threat. Neither of those threats have been confirmed by authorities, though many users did take videos of armed police running in the direction of the evacuated terminal. Passengers have since been allowed back into the terminal.

Newark authorities have not yet confirmed what the source of the evacuation was.

The chaos began at around 8:30, local time. NFL writer David Lombardi wrote, “Insane situation here at Newark Airport. They just told us all to evacuate and whole terminal scattered. Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos”

Lombardi then followed up, “Based on what I’m gathering, there was an argument between an employee and a passenger at the gate that for some reason escalated to someone yelling ‘Evacuate!’ And that’s when the chaos ensued.”

Another person wrote of the event, “Most terrifying few minutes of my life. Being in terminal A at EWR about to board my flight when a flight attendant starts screaming evacuate. Absolute chaos. Currently standing on an active tarmac. I just want to go home.”

Though authorities did eventually let everyone back into the terminal, people still complained of the chaos, and of the fact that they had to leave their luggage unmonitored.

One person wrote, “Absolute chaos. People looking for their things. I’ve never seen anything like this. Terrible. Just terrible.”

Many on Twitter have referenced hearing a loud bang or called the incident a shooting scare. For the record, authorities have not confirmed there was any sort of active shooter threat at the terminal.

This is a developing post and will be updated.