Seth Ator: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Seth Ator has been identified as the accused gunman who was shot and killed by police after a rampage in Odessa and Midland, Texas, according to the Associated Press. Police said the shooter was taken down by officers at the Cinergy movie complex in Odessa. The incident began around 3:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, August 31, as an attempted traffic stop along Interstate 20.

Police had originally been looking for two potential gunmen. But after Ator was shot, officials stated that there was no longer a threat of an active shooter. Investigators now say they are confident the gunman acted alone.

Seven victims were killed in Saturday’s rampage, according to federal officials. More than 20 others were injured, several critically. Three law enforcement officers who were injured, including the state trooper who was shot during the traffic stop, are expected to recover.

1. Records Show Seth Aaron Ator Was 36 Years Old

The Associated Press cited two law enforcement officials who confirmed that the gunman in Saturday’s shooter was identified as Seth Aaron Ator.

A search of online records shows that he was 36 years old. Police stated in the press conference earlier Sunday that the gunman had a home address in Ector County, and records confirmed that Ator lived in Odessa.

2. The Shootings Began During a Traffic Stop; The Suspect Abandoned His First Vehicle & Stole a Mail Truck

Police say the shootings began during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 131. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver was in a gold vehicle. The car was still moving when the gunman, now identified as Ator, “pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit.” Officials shared during a press conference Sunday afternoon that the weapon was an AR-style rifle.

One of the two troopers was shot and the suspect fled the scene. Police have confirmed that the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation, specifically for a “failure to signal.” Officials added that there was not an active warrant for the man at the time of the traffic stop.

Odessa Police said the gunman continued to fire from his moving vehicle at random people as he drove through Midland and Odessa. He shot a civilian at east Loop 338 and I-20, then headed through the city of Odessa and kept firing.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke explained that the gunman abandoned his original vehicle and hijacked a United States Postal Service mail truck. The mail carrier who had been operating the truck was identified as Mary Granados. She was shot and killed.

The gunman then made his way toward a movie complex called Cinergy on Highway 191 in Odessa. Officers cornered him in the parking lot at the theater. A gun battle ensued and the suspect was shot and killed by officers at the scene. The video embedded above was recorded by a witness.

3. Eight People Including the Shooter Were Killed & Area Hospitals Remained On Lockdown Hours After the Attacks

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke initially confirmed Saturday evening that at least five people were dead in the shooting rampage. At least another 20 people had been injured, though it was not immediately clear whether all of the injuries were from gunshots. The injured included a baby girl named Anderson Davis. She was struck in the face by a bullet fragment and is recovering.

Police confirmed that three members of law enforcement were among those hurt, including a Midland officer, an Odessa officer, and a trooper from the Department of Public Safety. The Chief said that their injuries were not life-threatening. The Midland officer was identified as Zack Owens. He was multiple times in the arm and hand.

CBS News, citing an FBI spokesperson, reported early Sunday morning that the death toll had risen to eight. That included seven victims plus the shooter.

The CEO of Medical Center Health Systems, Russell Tippin, explained that area hospitals remained on lockdown Saturday evening as a precaution.

It has now been confirmed that a high school student, Leila Hernandez, was among those killed. Tributes to her and the other victims will be available here.

4. Police Were Initially Looking For Two Shooters Amid the Chaos

Sad. A woman weeps, as she lay in a field, with others around her; dozens of rounds of gunfire can be heard in the distance. She tweeted: “one of the scariest thing ever to hear n be so close to a shoot!! So glad they shot him dead!” #OdessaShooting pic.twitter.com/tQf5IlB0S6 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 1, 2019

The immediate investigation was fluid and appeared to be chaotic. Initial reports began with witnesses describing on social media that they had seen a gunman open fire along I-20 between Odessa and Midland.

The Midland Police department later confirmed that they were looking for two suspects. They believed one was driving a small gold-colored Toyota vehicle, while a second was driving a stolen mail truck. Police warned that one suspect was “believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other [was] believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.”

However, it now appears there was only one shooter. Chief Gerke told reporters that there were no additional victims after the gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy, leading to the belief that the threat was over and that there was only one shooter. The video embedded above was recorded by a witness who heard the gunshots at Cinergy.

MY BOSS JUST GOT SHOT AT ON TANGLEWOOD AND MAPLE PLEASE GUYS STAY OFF THE ROADS AT CENTRAL ODESSA BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/v38B49Q2rk — 𓃰 puff daddy 𓂉 (@deniseperezzzz) August 31, 2019

The Midland Police also responded to reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. Officers urged people to avoid the area while the threat was investigated and to remain inside their homes.

As the afternoon continued, the attention was focused on the Cinergy movie theater and the reports of a possible second suspect driving a gold-colored truck. Police did not issue updates about the Home Deport aspect.

But a spokesperson for Home Depot later confirmed to Heavy that “there was not a shooting in our store in Odessa (or Midland).”

5. This Was the Second Mass Shooting in Texas in August

BREAKING: ATF Agents are responding to reports of a shooting on IH-20 near #Odessa Texas. Follow our partners @TxDPSWest for updates. pic.twitter.com/Y43FB1rnnf — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 31, 2019

The rampage in Odessa and Midland marks the second mass shooting in Texas within the space of a few weeks. The attack in El Paso, in which a gunman claimed the lives of 22 people at a Walmart, happened on August 3.

Federal officials were offering their assistance as local police began the in-depth investigation into the deadly shootings in western Texas. The ATF shared that agents from its Dallas office were responding, as well as agents from the FBI Dallas office.

On Sunday morning, President Trump praised law enforcement and first responders in Texas. He also denounced the gunman as “another very sick person.” Vice President Pence spoke with reporters Saturday night and stressed that the “full resources of the federal government” were on-site in Texas to offer assistance.

Other politicians weighed in on the attack. Senator John Cornyn of Texas posted online, “Tonight we are one with the entire Midland-Odessa community, especially the victims of this horrific tragedy. I want to thank law enforcement and first responders for their courage in an impossible situation.”

Former San Antonio mayor and presidential candidate Julian Castro called for strengthening gun laws in an interview with MSNBC.

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is from the El Paso area and was especially vocal after the mass shooting there earlier in August, didn’t hold back about Odessa either. He posted a video of himself speaking to a group of voters in Virginia, in which he stated, “We don’t know the motivation. But here’s what we do know: This is f*cked up.”

