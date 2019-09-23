Steven Avery Update: Inmate Confessed to Murder, Director Says

A convicted murderer from the State of Wisconsin has confessed to murdering photographer Teresa Halbach, the director of an upcoming documentary on the case told Heavy in a statement. Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted of murdering Halbach in a sensational case that was featured in Netflix’s controversial Making a Murderer documentary.

Shawn Rech, director of Convicting a Murderer, a documentary that explores the case anew, told Heavy in the statement on September 23, 2019 that his team hasn’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, which he wrote came from a “notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin” that he hasn’t named. He says the confession is on audio.

“As part of their investigation into the case and coverage of Steven Avery v. Wisconsin, the producers of ‘Convicting A Murderer’ have received a confession to the murder of Teresa Hallbach (sic) by a convicted murderer from the state of Wisconsin,” Rech wrote Heavy. “An audio recording of the confession is being delivered to law enforcement and legal teams for review. Meanwhile, ‘Convicting’ producers will conduct their own investigation into the legitimacy of the confession as they continue production on the 10-part series.”

Shawn Rech further told Heavy: “We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams. Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

Former DA Ken Kratz responded to the confession claim on Twitter, writing, “To be clear, like everyone else, this is news to me. I have NO COMMENT until I see the details. #MakingAMurderer.” Reached by Heavy, Kratz reiterated that sentiment and didn’t add further to the statement. Heavy has also reached out for comment to the law firm of Kathleen Zellner (you can read her response to Heavy below), Avery’s appellate attorney, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, as well as the Manitowoc County Sheriff.

Lawyers for Avery and Dassey have aggressively challenged their convictions, alleging everything from messed-up blood evidence to coercive law enforcement interrogation techniques to blood planting accusations. Both men remain in prison, however. Both Avery and Dassey maintain their innocence; Avery was well-known in Wisconsin even before the Halbach murder because he was exonerated after being wrongfully convicted and serving years in prison for a previous unrelated rape.

Here’s what you need to know:

Avery’s Lawyer Told Heavy The Firm ‘Received a Handwritten Confession’ But Isn’t Expressing an Opinion on its Validity Yet

Kathleen Zellner wrote Heavy a statement in response to a request for comment. “We received a handwritten confession today,” she wrote. “Our investigators are checking out all of the details of the statement and the background of this individual. In order for a confession to be valid it has to be corroborated. We are not going to express any opinions about the validity of the confession until we have corroboration of the statements —which is what every well-trained and competent police officer should do.”

Rech’s Documentary Is Called ‘Convicting a Murderer’ & Is a Follow Up to ‘Making a Murderer’

Rech’s documentary Convicting a Murderer is created by Transition Studios. You can see the website on the production here.

A press release from 2018 on that production stated that production had started on “Convicting A Murderer,” described as “a follow-up to Netflix’s sensational 2015 documentary series ‘Making A Murderer’. Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Shawn Rech (A MURDER IN THE PARK, WHITE BOY, WRONG CAT) will direct the 8-episode series.”

The release added: “He’ll also produce along with his long-time partner, Chicago Attorney Andrew Hale. ‘Convicting A Murderer’ will investigate the controversial case built by the State of Wisconsin against Steven Avery for the 2005 murder of Teresa Hallbach (sic), in which police were accused of tampering with crime scenes and planting evidence to manipulate the investigation and implicate Avery of the murder. Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are currently serving life sentences.”

The release continues: “Shawn Rech, who has creative control over the series, has exclusive, unprecedented access to District Attorney Ken Kratz, Lead Investigator Tom Fassbender, and other major players in State v. Avery.”

He was quoted then as saying, “When ‘Making A Murderer’ was produced, many on the law enforcement side of the story could not, or would not, participate in the series, which resulted in a one-sided analysis of the case. This docu-series will examine the case and the allegations of police wrongdoing from a broader perspective. It will also share with viewers the traumatic effects of being found guilty and vilified in the court of public opinion.”

A MURDER IN THE PARK (2014) “presented evidence that led to the release of Alstory Simon, an innocent man wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for a 1982 double homicide in Chicago,” according to that release.