Steven Weber Dies During Underwater Proposal in Africa

Steven Weber died while trying to propose his girlfriend Kenesha Antoine underwater in Tanzania. It was Antoine who wrote about the tragedy in a heartbreaking post on her Facebook page on September 20.

1. Weber Is Last Seen in the Proposal Video Producing a Ring & Then Swimming Out of Shot

A video shared by Antoine showed Weber swimming underwater while holding a note in a ziplocked bag. The note read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day.” When turned over, the note read, “Will you please be my wife? Marry me???” Then Weber produced a ring before swimming out of the shot.

Antoine wrote on her page, “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.” Antoine went on to say that during their trip to Tanzania, Weber had told her what a once-in-a-lifetime trip they found themselves on. Antoine said of Weber, “Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever.” She added, “I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will.”

Antoine said that she believed Weber is now spreading love and joy throughout the universe. She added, “And knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra.”

2. Weber & Antoine Had Been Staying in a Submerged Hotel Room in Tanzania

There has been no official confirmation regarding the circumstances of Weber’s drowning. The U.S. Department of State has said that they have been made aware of Weber’s death in the East African nation. The Weber and Antoine had been staying in the Manta Resort on Pemba Island. Their room included a submerged bedroom showing the ocean, according to Antoine’s Facebook post.

3. Weber, Who Attended Louisiana State University, Worked at a Drug Rehabilitation Center

According to his Facebook page, Weber worked at St. Christopher’s Addiction Wellness Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city that he also called home. Weber was a graduate of Zachary High School, located just northeast of Baton Rouge. Weber also attended Baton Rouge Community College, Delgado Community College as well as Louisiana State University. In an August Facebook post, Weber said that he had adopted a dog from a local animal welfare society.

4. Weber Was Also a DJ Who Went by the Moniker, The Real Steven

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Weber had been a DJ in the local community. One of his colleagues in the field, Roxanne Hare, told the Advocate, “It’s not just a cliché that he always had a smile on his face. He was a fun guy. He always treated me and everyone around him well. He had a creative spirit. It would be just like him to try to pull something like this off.”

In his DJ career, Weber went by the moniker, The Real Steven.

5. Kenesha Antoine Is a Successful Baton Rouge-based Attorney

Antoine is a Baton Rouge-based attorney, according to her official website.

