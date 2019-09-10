Turlock High School: All Are Safe & No Active Shooter Confirmed

Panic spread after Turlock High School went into lockdown, but there was no active shooter confirmed. Everyone is safe, the school district wrote on Twitter.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department “says there was a report about an active shooter, but that report may have been a prank,” CBS Sacramento reported.

According to the Modesto Bee, authorities say there is not a confirmed shooting at Turlock High. Rather, the newspaper reported, someone “got onto a radio system used within the school and said something about shots being fired.” That led to the lockdown just in case.

The School District Says That ‘Everyone Is Safe’

1/ 🚨The following message was sent home via Blackboard Communications: The following school sites are currently on lockdown—Dutcher Middle School, eCademy Charter at Crane School, Julien Elementary School, On Track, and Turlock High School. pic.twitter.com/py4oAgX4XZ — Turlock USD (@TurlockUSD) September 10, 2019

Turlock USD wrote on Twitter on September 10, 2019, “Turlock Police Department is currently at Turlock High School assisting the administration to ensure campus safety. Everyone is safe and more information to follow.” The district also listed the following sites on lockdown:

“The following sites are currently on lockdown:

“District Office

Dutcher Middle School

Julien Elementary School

On Track

Special Education

Turlock High School.”

“Everyone is safe and more information to follow,” they wrote. The school district explains that Turlock Unified School District is “located in the heart of the Central Valley in Turlock, CA and serving 14,000+ students and their families.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the reports.