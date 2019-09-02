Is UPS Delivery Available on Labor Day 2019?

If you’re waiting for a letter or package to arrive on Labor Day 2019 from UPS, you’re probably going to be out of luck. Generally speaking, there is not UPS delivery on Labor Day. However, there is one exception.

The UPS published a detailed holiday schedule that you can see here. It says that the following are closed: UPS Domestic, Ground, Air and International; UPS Store Locations’ UPS Freight (LTL/FTL); and UPS Forwarding (Air and Ocean Freight). However, UPS Express Critical is listed as “available.”

What is UPS Express Critical? You can learn more about that delivery service here. The UPS website explains, “UPS Express Critical® provides a broad range of urgent transportation options ranging from lightweight to heavyweight shipments around the world. As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, we can provide you with access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world.”

The website continues: “With a full suite of global, urgent transportation services, we have the ability to optimize solutions for nearly every shipment. Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.”

FedEx has a similar holiday schedule for Labor Day 2019. Most of its services are closed on Sept. 2, 2019. However, some FedEx offices have modified hours and FedEx Custom Critical is listed as “open.”

Additional holidays that UPS and FedEx have limited delivery and varied holiday hours include: New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day and Christmas Day.

You can reach Express Critical via these phone numbers in the United States:

1-800-714-8779

(inside US)

1-913-693-6205

(outside US)

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. Here’s some of that history.

According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

