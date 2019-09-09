Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina Rally Live Stream & Time: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, tonight. Will he discuss the Democrats who are having a debate in a few days or will he talk about any of his Republican opponents? His rally comes as people in the Bahamas are struggling after being hit by a Category 5 hurricane, and shortly after he had a heated Twitter debate about whether or not Hurricane Dorian was ever headed toward Alabama. You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Fayetteville will be held at the Crown Expo Center at 1960 Coliseum Drive. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 4 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence will also be at the rally.

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. A live stream of the newscast will be shown until the rally begins.

The Crown Expo Center has a crowd size capacity of 7,000, Fayetteville Observer reported. (The nearby Crown Coliseum can seat 13,500.) However, not all of the Expo Center is available. Max capacity for the event tonight is 5,500. About 90 minutes before the event they were already at 3,500.

Max capacity for the event tonight is 5,500. As of about 30-40 minutes ago the estimate in the building was 3,500 — Paul Woolverton (@FO_Woolverton) September 9, 2019

(If you thought the rally was going to be at Fayetteville Regional Airport, you’re not alone. It was scheduled to be there until the location was changed on September 6, News Observer reported.)

Many people lined up early, and a long line of people had to be turned away and will be watching outside in an overflow space.

Doors closed to the people still looking to come inside Crown Expo Center for Trump rally in Fatetteville. Soon after they turned around to watch proceedings from large monitor outside. A man in Trump cap said they were told the center was full. "A damn shame," another guy said. pic.twitter.com/tiPLDlmrUd — FayettevilleObserver (@fayobserver) September 9, 2019

The visit is intended to get people excited about voting in a special elections race in North Carolina tomorrow, News Observer reported. When Rep. Walter Jones died, it opened up a seat in the 3rd District. Republican Greg Murphy is running against Democrat Allen Thomas, Constitution Party member Greg Holt, and Libertarian Tim Harris.

There’s also a race for the 9th District, whose results were nullified by the state elections board in November after issues with absentee ballots. In that race, Democrat Dan McCready is running against Republican Dan Bishop. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party member Allen Smith are also running.

Before the rally Trump told reporters about tomorrow’s election: “I’m not running, but I have a lot of respect for Dan Bishop,” CNN reported.

There have been no permit requests for protests tonight, Fayetteville Observer reported.

What To Know If You’re Attending

If you’re planning to attend in person tonight, there are a few things you should keep in mind, Crown Complex NC notes. You’ll be admitted through the Crown Expo entrance no matter where you are parked. Having a ticket doesn’t guarantee an entry.

“Please limit personal items in order to expedite the screening process. All attendees must register in advance at www.donaldjtrump.com/events/sep-noca-2019 and present their ticket at the door in order to gain admission to the Crown Expo Center for the event. Upon entering the complex, please follow the direction of Police and Parking Services personnel for parking. Public parking is limited to the North, North VIP (ADA Parking), and the West parking lot.”

For a full list of prohibited items, see the list here. These include firearms of any type, toy guns, tripods, weapons of any kind, screwdrivers, leatherman brand tools, coolers, air horns, laser pointers, knives of any kind, soda cans, pepper spray, sticks or poles, produce, needles, scissors, any outside food or drink, and more.

