Bradley Airport Plane Crash: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, is the scene of a fiery plane crash that occurred on the morning of October 2.

The Connecticut Police and Fire Union tweeted that crews were battling the blaze created by the crash around 10 a.m. The airport is located 15 miles north of Hartford.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Airport Was Closed in the Aftermath of the Crash

BREAKING video from D. McDonald of the fire at @Bradley_Airport. Stay with @NBCConnecticut on air and online as this story develops #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Mjwbns8Ab3 — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitMcGrathNBC) October 2, 2019

The airport said in a statement, “We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.” According to the airport’s website, multiple flights both arriving and departing are delayed. Lifestar has been called to the scene.

2. The Plane Crashed Into a Shed as it Was Coming in to Land

The Hartford Courant reports that there are “multiple injuries” as a result of the crash. The Courant report says that the plane crashed into a shed as it was coming into land.

3. The Pilot Asked the Tower for Permission to Land, 5 Minutes After Taking Off

Records show that the plane was cleared to take-off from Bradley Airport at 9:45 a.m. local time from Runway 6. At 9:50 a.m., the pilot contacted the tower for permission to land on Runway 6 which was approved. The plane crashed shortly afterward.

4. The Plane Is Civilian Registered

B-17 crashed at kbdl pic.twitter.com/F3wJVSKaB6 — Dave Colavecchio (@dxdavec) October 2, 2019

The Hartford Courant’s David Owens reports that the plane involved in the crash is thought to be a Collings Foundation World War II B-17G bomber, also known as the Flying Fortress. The plane is civilian registered and is not flown by the military.

5. The Plane Was Part of the Wings of Freedom Tour 2019 That Charged $450 for a Ride on the B-17

Bradley International Airport was being featured on the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour 2019, between September 30 and October 3. For $450 per person, guests can fly onboard the B-17. The show also offered flights on the B-24 and B-25 planes.

More to follow…

