Heather Tiffany Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Tiffany Robinson was born Tiffany Stasi, to a woman who would become the victim of a serial killer four months later. She was raised by the brother of the serial killer, Donald Robinson.

Donald Robinson and his wife, Helen, were loving parents to the girl. They had no idea about the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and murder. Heather Robinson learned the truth about her mother when she was 16 years old in 2000, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Decades later, the circumstances surrounding Stasi’s death have never been solved, and her body was never found. Heather Robinson is on a quest to find the truth about her mother and finally lay her to rest. She founded “The Lisa Stasi Effect” to bring closure and connect those who have also suffered from traumas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Robinson Learned at 16 Her Mother Was a Serial Killer’s Victim & His Brother Was Raising Her

Heather Tiffany Robinson’s world was shattered when she learned at age 16 not only that she was adopted, but that her mother was murdered by a serial killer, and the killer was her uncle. Her mother, Lisa Stasi, was murdered when she was 19 years old. She had a 4-month-old baby, Tiffany Stasi, and fled a tumultuous marriage to stay in a women’s shelter with the infant. There, she encountered John Robinson, who portrayed himself as a man who helped single mothers. He put her up in a hotel room, and she was never seen again, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Both the mother and the baby were presumed dead. When Heather was 15, she learned her birth name was Tiffany Stasi, and her mother was Lisa Stasi.

John Robinson’s brother, Donald Robinson, and his wife, Helen Robinson, were unable to conceive a child. He told the couple he would find them a baby, and brought Tiffany Stasi to them, saying her mother had died by suicide in a hotel room. They paid $5,500, and believed the adoption was legal, according to

the book, “Anyone You Want Me to be: A True Story of Sex and Death on the Internet.”

Robinson Wants to Learn the Truth About Her Mother’s Disappearance & Bury Her Remains

Heather Robinson is on a quest to find out the truth about her mother. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have never been solved, and her remains were never found. The Charley Project lists her as a missing endangered person who disappeared from the Rodeway Inn in Overland Park, Kansas on January 9, 1985 when she was 19 years old.

John Robinson was convicted in her murder, but the details remain unsolved. She was never seen or heard from after she called her mother-in-law, Betty Stasi. On the phone call, she was hysterical and said she was being forced to sign papers.

“I said, ‘Don’t sign nothing,'” Stasi told 20/20. “And she was just crying and then she finally settled down and she says, ‘Here they come now’…And she hung up. And that was the last time I heard from her.”

Robinson wants to uncover the truth and find her mother’s body so she can finally be laid to rest. Lisa Stasi has a headstone and a cemetery plot, but no one is buried there.

Robinson shared a photo of the headstone on Facebook September 12, 2019.

“All this grave actually needs is Lisa…” she wrote.

3. Robinson Chose Not to Start a Relationship With Her Biological Father as a Teen, But Has Looked for him Recently

The Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney approached her biological father, Carl Stasi, and told him what he learned about the disappearance of Stasi’s estranged wife and child. He provided DNA to prove Robinson was his daughter.

At that time, in 2000, Carl Stasi wanted to see his daughter. His attorney, Seth Shumaker, told the Chicago Tribune Carl Stasi wanted to connect with his daughter, but did not want to push the issue.

“The child is 16 years of age and she does not know my client,” Shumaker said. “That’s not his fault, and that’s not her fault. We don’t want to force the issue. We want her to be the one to decide what kind of contact and when.”

At that time, she decided she did not want to pursue a relationship with him.

“I had been openly asked, ‘Well don’t you want to know who your biological father is?’ I said absolutely not…inside, in my heart, I have a dad, I don’t need another one,” Heather Robinson told 20/20.

Since then, she posted on Facebook that she has tried to find him.

“Does anyone know where Carl Stasi is at? Do you have a way for me to contact him? I’ve tried finding him through his sister, ABC, his daughter and messaging his personal Facebook for almost a year with no luck,” she wrote on Facebook.

4. Heather Robinson Is Married to Roberto Ramos & Has Children

Heather Robinson is married to Roberto Ramos, and she has boys she mentioned on her blog.

“I carry on with the hopes of being am amazing mom. Someone my boys can look up to, despite my set backs and flaws,” she wrote in a post called “”Hello… I’m The Missing Baby.”

Her husband is supportive in her endeavors to uncover the truth about her mother’s disappearance and find closure.

“What I truly want is just for her to find peace in her heart, to be able to say goodbye,” Ramos told 20/20.

She wrote about her husband’s support on Facebook before the show aired.

“Thank you Roberto, Brooke and Andrew with ABC, Tricia Griffith of Websleuths, Steven, my adopted mom and dad and everyone who participated in this project to help get answers,” she wrote.

5. Robinson Faces Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder & Hopes Her Story Can Help Others

Robinson’s Facebook page, “The Lisa Stasi Effect,” is filled with memes about serial killer documentaries, wry jokes and Keanu Reeves references. Many of the posts seem to be a sardonic look at her life, the trauma of which she occasionally addresses head-on.

She shared an article describing post-traumatic tress disorder over the summer during a period of awareness for PTSD. Sometimes she writes posts about feeling down. More often, she shares memes.

Robinson sporadically blogs on her website, “The Lisa Stasi Effect.” Her first post was called, “Hello… I’m The Missing Baby.”

“I’m the daughter of a generation that grew up watching Unsolved Mysteries having nightmare fueled dreams of Robert Stack reminding me I too can solve mysteries. I watched criminals come to their undoing at the hands of people like John Walsh, who took absolute heartache and tragedy and turn it into a purpose. And now I want to find my mother, Lisa Stasi who was murdered by John Robinson Sr. Also known as my adoptive uncle, godfather, kidnapper, murderer and conman,” she wrote. “If you read that carefully I assure you I am as damaged and f***** up as you would probably imagined. But what can I say I’m alive and fighting. I’ve tried for 20 years to survive, fit into a society that didn’t accept me before my trauma and one that hardly helps me survive it it.”

She continued, saying she wants to provide a safe haven for others who are struggling through the organization.

“I want to have a conversation, with you, the person taking the time to read this,” she wrote. “Maybe it’s curiosity or your having a tough day. Whatever the reason I hope at some point I’ve been able to make you smile and persevere. I want to use the Lisa Stasi Effect to create a safe haven for anyone who’s never felt they belong. Those who are struggling to survive. Those who have been impacted by violent crime. Anyone who’s life has been hurled into the spotlight. To my bored and lonley people out there desperately searching for something. Welcome to The Lisa Stasi Effect.”