James & Michelle Butler Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James and Michelle Butler went missing while traveling through the Corpus Christi area on their way to a job in Florida. Two bodies have been found near the region where they went missing, but authorities have not yet identified who they are. Meanwhile, someone in Calallen believes that they saw James Butler on October 22 about 38 miles from where the couple was last seen. Here is what we know so far about the missing couple.

1. James & Michelle Butler Were Last Seen on October 14 at Padre Balli Park

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office shared that James Butler, 48, and his wife, Michelle Butler, 46, had not been seen since October 14. They were last seen at Padre Balli Park around noon on October 14, KII-TV reported. (Earlier reports said they were at Burner Beach, which is about three miles away.)

According to one post on social media, a family friend last saw them on October 16 (media reports put the date at October 14.) The couple’s phones were turned off on October 16 and their last social media contact was on October 15, friends have said on social media.

James “Jim” Butler has a tattoo on his right bicep of a rose with barbed wire. He also goes by the name “Toge.” Michelle needs daily medicine, friends said.

Many people have helped with the search, combing Padre Island National Seashore for any signs of the couple.

Family says it’s not like them to unplug like this and they typically talk to family almost every day. Caitlin Roth, who said the Butlers are her in-laws, wrote on Facebook: “They have children, a granddaughter, siblings and very close friends they talk to daily. If they wanted to do that [unplug] we know they would have let us know.”

James’ sister, Deborah van Loon, told KRZTV 10 that she last spoke to her brother the week before about selling his New Hampshire home. Their phones kept going to voicemail when she tried to contact them later.

If you have any information, please call the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office at 361-595-8500.

2. Two Bodies Were Found Near Where They Were Last Seen, But They Have Not Yet Been Identified

On Sunday night, remains were found in a shallow grave near where the couple was last seen, the Caller Times reported. At first, authorities were not sure if the remains were human because they were severely decomposed remains. They were found by an official who was following up on a cell phone pinging in the area south of Bob Hall Pier near Mile Mark 263, near Padre Balli Park, KRIS-TV reported.

Laster, Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told KIII-TV that the body was a woman, but it’s not yet known if that woman is Michelle.

Officials later told KIII-TV that a second body – a male – was found when they searched the area. Neither body has been identified.

3. They Were Traveling in a Truck Towing an RV, with Multiple Cats, & Were Heading to a Job in Florida

The couple was traveling in a truck and RV, both with New Hampshire license plates. The truck is a four-door pickup: 2018 Silver Chevrolet 2500 with the license plate 3738968. The truck was town a white Cedar Creek RV with license plate T533534. The photo above was shared by Michelle Butler on Facebook shortly before they disappeared.

These next two photos show what the RV and truck look like.

Butlers’ family believed the couple was heading to Fort Lauderdale in Florida for a part-time job and they were supposed to arrive on November 20. James Butler’s sister, Deborah van Loon, told KRZTV 10 that the couple was part of a Work to Camp program where they work jobs around the country. They were going to sell Christmas trees in Florida for a month starting November 20, and they were supposed to be at Burners Beach in Corpus Christi for about two weeks.

The couple had multiple cats with them in their RV, which are pictured in the photo below.

The couple is from Rumney, New Hampshire, WMUR reported. Prior to their disappearance, they had talked to relatives almost every day. They had been traveling in Texas for a while. James Butler shared this photo from the road in Texas in June 2019.

According to his Facebook page, James Butler was retired from the U.S. Navy and now a full-time RV’er.

They’ve been traveling in their RV since June 2018, KZTV 10 reported.

4. One Local Resident Believes She Saw James Butler on October 22

Joanna Trevino Garza shared a strange story on Facebook saying that she believes she and her husband saw James Butler on October 22 in Calallen and stopped and prayed with him.

She wrote: “GUYS, My husband and I stopped and prayed for this man on tues the 22nd around 820pm at Walmart in Calallen on US 77. He said he was from New Hampshire and said his name was Dennis. He said he lost everything and was needing help with food. He was obviously suffering some kind of memory lapse or PTSD. If anyone in that area please keep a look out. I’ve already contacted sheriff’s dept etc. Most importantly, prayers are needed.”

That Walmart is approximately 38 miles from the beach where the couple was last confirmed to be seen.

Garza later commented: “I knew nothing of these missing people until today. I just offered prayer and meal money as God lead me to do. Under what basis should police be called? I had no reason to report him that dsy. I had no idea of this missing case until today through FB. There are hundreds of homeless people disoriented that lose everything.”

Garza has been talking with the Butlers’ family about what she saw, in case it helps the search.

5. A Family Member Said the Couple’s Truck & RV Were Seen Traveling Into Mexico, Driven By Someone Else

Deborah Lynn van Loon, James Butler’s sister, posted on Facebook that the Butlers’ truck and trailer were seen crossing the border into Mexico. She said that Kleberg County has the footage and the person driving the truck was not James Butler.

Police have not yet publicly confirmed this or released more information.

Family and friends said on social media that multiple attempts have been made to find the couple through GPS and On Star, which have not been successful.

An update on the “Finding Michell & James Butler” Facebook page read: “On-star has been contacted daily. First we started off with them talking into there truck for 15 minutes each time, never a response back. After we filed them missing we were able to gps ping the vechile. As of the 24th it says ‘out of servic.’ To this date it still reads that. I have asked them if the service was payed for which it was.. if not I was going to pay for it to further assist location. Kleburg County is doing everything in there power to locate our loved ones. They are looking into bank accounts, phone records, campgrounds, hospitals, beaches etc. They have gotten it on all Texas new stations as well. Back home we have put it in WMUR news as well.”

