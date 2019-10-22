Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 22

Evacuation orders were lifted after firefighters gained control over a wildfire that threatened homes in Los Angeles. But officials caution that the danger isn’t over yet.

Chicago’s mayor is urging public school teachers to go back to the classroom as negotiations continue. Read on for why teachers say that is not an option.

And Nicki Minaj has fans buzzing after posting a video that appeared to reveal that she is now a married woman.

TOP STORY: Evacuation Orders Lifted After the Palisades Fire & New Power Outages Are Planned for Northern California

Residents watch the #PalisadesFire as flames erupt on a nearby hillside and threaten homes https://t.co/mMvw6Xeg6V pic.twitter.com/PVZbFUihK3 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 21, 2019

Families have been allowed to return to their homes in southern California after a dangerous wildfire threatened the Pacific Palisades. Wildfires burned exceedingly close to houses on Monday, but firefighters were able to keep them at bay long enough to save the homes. Officials are not yet certain what sparked the flames and arson investigators were called out.

The wildfire burned through about 40 acres and injured two people. The Los Angeles Fire Department lifted the evacuation orders Monday evening. But Chief Patrick Butler warned that the danger had not yet passed. “Everyone in high fire danger areas should be cautious and ready to quickly evacuate since fire danger weather conditions will continue to be dangerously dry and windy over the next several days.”

ADVISORY: PG&E Tracking Midweek Dry, Offshore Wind Event – May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties in Sierra Foothills and North Bay. Approximately 209K customers notified they may be impacted beginning Wed. evening. https://t.co/USVO1MfcyL pic.twitter.com/AE6jjFgM4s — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, in northern California, the utility PG&E is planning another round of power outages as a way to avoid sparking wildfires. The electricity will be shut off for more than 200,000 customers beginning Wednesday night. The counties impacted include Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Sutter, and Yuba. The utility company has urged customers to stock up on enough water and food to last a week, keep a first aid kit handy, and have backup chargers for phones.

OFF-BEAT: Teachers Strike In Chicago Stretches On

Public school students in Chicago are without their teachers again today as the strike stretches into its second week. The teachers union has asked for more resources such as school counselors and librarians, a stricter cap on class sizes, and pay increases. The walkout began on Thursday, October 17.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged union leaders to end the strike while the two sides continue to negotiate. She said in a letter, “What we’ve seen is that our students and families are sacrificing a great deal that cannot be recovered. While we have made progress at the bargaining table, it is unclear that we can reach an agreement today given the current pace. The students and families of Chicago cannot afford to be out of school for any longer.” The mayor insisted that the city had provided counteroffers to address teachers’ concerns and that Chicago Public Schools would “continue to negotiate in good faith.” The full letter is available here.

We won't wait another ten months to resolve the contract, only to have to strike again. The fact that it was even considered is insulting. As pops would say, “I was born AT night, not LAST night.” — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 21, 2019

The request from Mayor Lightfoot did not sit well with union leaders. Union President Jesse Sharkey told CBS Chicago that her letter had “dashed our hopes for a quick settlement.” The organization explained on Twitter that the teachers had been asking for changes and bargaining with Chicago Public Schools for 10 months, but that it had taken a strike to accomplish anything. “It took a strike to get the district to agree to FOLLOW STATE LAW regarding Pre-K staffing ratios. CPS is under state oversight for special ed violations. That’s just two reasons why we’re out here. We can’t trust them to do right by students if we go back without a contract. We won’t wait another ten months to resolve the contract, only to have to strike again. The fact that it was even considered is insulting. As pops would say, “I was born AT night, not LAST night.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Nicki Minaj Appears to Have Tied the Knot

Nicki Minaj appeared to reveal to her social media followers late Monday night that she is now a married woman. She posted a video to Instagram that showed mugs adorned with “Mrs.” and “Mr.,” and hats that said “Bride” and “Groom.” The caption includes the date 10•21•19.

Minaj has long referred to Kenneth Petty as her husband and previously confused fans when she changed her Twitter handle to Mrs. Petty. Minaj revealed during an interview in August that she and Petty had applied for a marriage license and would be tying the knot within “80 days” from then.

The couple has been together since late 2018. Some of Minaj’s fans have previously expressed concern about Petty’s background after they began dating. Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York, after being convicted of rape as a teenager. He also served seven years in prison for manslaughter. But Minaj brushed off the criticism, calling Petty the “Clyde to my Bonnie.”

CHECK THIS OUT

Fans got their first look last night at the official trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trailer debuted on ESPN during halftime of the game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

The two-minute clip includes a peek at a battle between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. C-3PO also appears to say goodbye, telling the group that he was “taking one last look” at his friends.

The film is the final of the trilogy, which included 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2015’s The Force Awakens. Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker. The late Carrie Fisher is included as Leia, using footage shot from previous movies. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. Tickets also went on sale last night.

