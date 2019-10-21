Walmart Pork Sausage Patties Recall: What Is Included?

Do you have pork sausage or turkey patties in the freezer that you bought from Walmart? You may need to toss them in the trash because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

More than 6,400 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey patties have been recalled due to the risk of illness. The patties were made by George’s Prepared Foods, the company that produces Walmart’s “Great Value” frozen meat brand.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Recalled Items Include Pork & Turkey Products With ‘Use By Dates’ Ranging From Mid-October Through Early November

The recalled products were produced between April 19 and May 9 of 2019, according to a release from the USDA. The packaging on all three products included the brand name “Great Value” stamped on it.

The following pork sausage and turkey patties were included in the recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The smaller package of pork sausage patties had an expiration date of October 16. The family-sized version had use-day dates of their either November 3 or November 5.

The recommended use-by date on the breakfast turkey patties was October 24.

The USDA explained in a news release that the packaging included the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on it.

A Contaminated Batch Had Been Detected Ahead of Time But Was Shipped to Walmart Stores Nationwide By Mistake

According to a statement from George’s Foods, a batch of Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties and Great Value Original Breakfast Turkey Patties tested positive for possible salmonella contamination. The impacted product was isolated at a “third-party cold storage facility.” But the company says that the product was mistakenly shipped out to retailers.

The company says it immediately notified the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service once the error had been detected. Walmart has the pork and turkey patties listed on its “Product Recalls” page and notes that the items are sold in “select” stores.

The possible contamination occurred at the company’s facility in Caryville, Tennessee. Food safety officials say that anyone with the identified products in their fridge or freezer should either toss it or return it to the store.

Salmonella Is a Bacterial Illness That Causes Diarrhea & Fever

Salmonella is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, according to the USDA. The symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever, and typically appear within three days of eating contaminated food.

The Centers for Disease Control says that approximately 1.2 million Americans get sick from salmonella contamination annually. Most people who are sickened by salmonella recover without treatment.

But people with weakened immune systems may develop more severe symptoms and require hospitalization. The CDC says that about 450 people die from salmonella each year.

READ NEXT: TV Meteorologist Clapped Back at a Body-Shamer