John Frederick, Nicole Scherzinger’s Cousin, Killed in Hit-and-Run at 35

John Frederick, Nicole Scherzinger's Cousin

Instagram/John Frederick John Frederick pictured on Instagram.

John Frederick, Nicole Scherzinger’s cousin, was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 26. He was 35 years old. In an Instagram post, Scherzinger, 41, appealed for information regarding Frederick’s death.

The singer said that her cousin was hit by a silver Hyundai Sonata that may be from anywhere between 2009 and 2014. The incident occurred along the 700 block of West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Anybody with any information on the crash is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers on 954-493-TIPS.

It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die. My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever. My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy

Scherzinger described Frederick’s death as being “like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from.” Scherzinger named Frederick as John Boy in the post. Scherzinger said that her cousin was killed at 3 a.m. She added that she takes comfort “in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord.” The former Pussycat Dolls singer said that Frederick was hit “head-on” and was “left [there] to die.”

Scherzinger wrote in her post, “My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever.” She also called Frederick an “incredible man.” Scherzinger asked the driver of the car to have “the dignity and strength to come forward.” She concluded with the words, “I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family.” The post included the hashtag “#JusticeforJohnBoy.”

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx commented on the post saying, “God bless.”

John Boy Dead

Crime Stoppers Trust Fund

Speaking to WSVN, Frederick’s family members said that he was an artist was had been caring for an elderly relative.

A witness to the incident told the station he was standing by a nearby gas station when Frederick was hit. The witness said that he heard a “big crash. It sounded like a car hit a car.” Frederick was lying in the street, the witness said. The witness added, “His head was split. There was blood, and I knew he was gone.” The witness added, “Leaving the scene after you hit somebody, completely wrong. You deserve whatever you get when they catch you.”

