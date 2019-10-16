Valerie Lundeen, Ron Ely’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Valerie Lundeen was Ron Ely’s wife. She was killed at their home in Santa Barbara, the “Tarzan” star was unharmed in the incident. The suspect was later shot dead by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, the department said in a statement. Ely is best remembered as the lead actor on NBC’s “Tarzan” that ran between 1966 and 1968. In addition, Ely also played the role of Doc Savage in “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze.” Lundeen was 62 years old.

Ely, 81, and Lundeen had three children together, Kirsten, Kaitland and Cameron. Lundeen is a former Miss Florida, representing Miami at the 1981 pageant and went on to compete at Miss USA.

Lundeen’s death was confirmed in a social media post from a close friend.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Was Shot Dead on Ron Ely & Valerie Lundeen’s Property

My videographer Oliver Forster captured sounds of gunfire outside #HopeRanch home on Tuesday night before 10 pm pic.twitter.com/AqnrLZB9oe — TRACY L. LEHR (@KEYTNC3Tracy) October 16, 2019

Lundeen was found dead of stab wounds at 8:15 p.m. in the couple’s home in the Hope Ranch along Mariposa Drive area of Santa Barbara. Officers had been called to the home after receiving a report about a family disturbance. The suspect was on the property when officers responded to the scene where he was shot dead.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Lt. Erik Raney told KEYT in Santa Barbara that no officers were hurt and that there were several deputies involved in the shooting. Raney said, “We don’t know exactly how many shots were fired. We did have several deputies that were involved in the shooting. Fortunately, all of our deputies are OK.” As per protocol, the deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on leave while an investigation is carried out.

2. Ron Ely, Who Is Suffering From a Medical Condition, Was Taken to a Local Hospital as a Precaution

Lt. Raney told CNN that Ely’s speech is impeded due to a medical condition. Ely is believed to be okay as a result of the incident but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to his IMDb page, Ely retired from acting in 2001. Among his notable guest roles saw him appear in episodes of “Wonder Woman,” “Fantasy Island,” “Love Boat” as well as hosting the Miss America pageant between 1980 and 1981. Ely came out of retirement in 2014 to appear in the Lifetime movie, “Expecting Amish” alongside Jesse McCartney and Alyson Stoner.

3. Ely Said He Retired Because He Was ‘Fully Committed’ to His Wife & Kids

Ely has written two novels, “Night Shadows,” published in 1994, and “East Beach,” published in 1995. In a 2012 interview with Fanboy Planet, Ely said that part of the reason he didn’t write anymore was due to his commitment to his family. When asked why there were no more novels forthcoming, Ely said, “That’s a tough question to answer because there’s not a lot that I do that’s not family-oriented. I am fully committed to my wife and my children. That’s why I stepped out of the business because I wanted to spend more time to raise my kids.”

Ely elaborated on that in a later interview with the Daily Express where he said, “Late in life I had a young family. I decided to stop acting and work at home, as an author, that way I could be with the kids all through school and be able to attend their sports games and things.” Ely said in a 2013 interview that thanks for his retirement, he was able to coach all of his kids’ sports teams.

4. Ely Joked in 2012 That His Wife Was Now ‘Tired’ of Having Him Around the House

Ely joked in the same interview that since his kids have now-grown-up, they wanted him to go back to work. Ely added, “My wife especially. She’s tired of me being around the house.” The “Tarzan” star went on to say that his eldest daughter was a lawyer and his son, Cameron, lived upstairs in the home with two rooms. Ely said, “It’s great in the morning. We see each other. We see each other in the evening, we see each other when they come and go. We’re always in touch.” Cameron Ely was alongside his father during the interview, at one point, Ely lost sight of Cameron and said his son “Must have been [drawn away by] a pretty girl, because that’s the only thing that could draw him away.”

Ely spoke about this again in a 2014 interview with the Sacramento Bee, Ely said, “I stepped out of acting to raise a family and be able to spend more time with them here in Santa Barbara. Now, all the kids are through college with advance degrees. My family asked me ‘what are you hanging around for?’ I started looking around and this film came up. It felt so good making the movie, I wish I had never left.”

5. Ron Ely Was Previously Married to His High School Sweetheart

Between 1959 and 1961, Ely was married to his high school sweetheart, Cathy Ely. The pair were both natives of Hereford, Texas. Ely said in a 2013 interview that the pair were “too young” and that Cathy was not comfortable when they moved to California to further his acting career. Ely said, “However she ended up staying out here and married someone I introduced her to. He’s a great guy and I was really pleased about all that. I stayed single for a number of years until I met my wife.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School