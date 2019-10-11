WATCH: Trump Does Dramatic Reading of Strzok, Page Texts

President Donald Trump did a dramatic, mocking reading – of sorts – of the notorious Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages during his October 10, 2019 rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trump, for a minute, switched into a mocking presentation of the Strzok/Page texts, giving his own dramatized version of them. “Peter Strzok. Remember he and his lover Lisa Page,” Trump said at first. “What a group. ‘She’s going to win, 10 million to one. She’s gonna win, I’m tellin’ ya peter. I’m tellin’ ya, Peter. She’s going to win, Peter. I love you so much.'”

Then, he pretended to be the so-called star-crossed former FBI lovers whose political text messages during the Russia investigation provoked controversy. “‘Oh I love you so much. I love you, Peter! I love you too Lisa! Lisa, I love you. Lisa, Lisa, Oh God, I love you, Lisa,'” said the president to a boisterous crowd.

“And if [Hillary Clinton] doesn’t win, Lisa, we’ve got an insurance policy, Lisa! We’ll get that son of a b—h out,” said Trump. Trump then added: “And we’re living through the insurance policy that’s what it is. The phony Russia hoax.”

Here’s the video:

Here's Trump doing a dramatic reading of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's text messages pic.twitter.com/oEokCo6pvb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

Page and Strzok did have a text exchange that referenced an insurance policy. Page later claimed they were talking about how to proceed with the probe if Trump was elected. “…if he becomes President, that totally changes the game because now he is the President of the United States,” she said, according to CNN. “He’s going to immediately start receiving classified briefings. He’s going to be exposed to the most sensitive secrets imaginable. And if there is somebody on his team who wittingly or unwittingly is working with the Russians, that is super serious.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Text Messages Between the Pair Provoked Scandal Because of Their Roles in the Robert Mueller Investigation

When the text messages between Strzok and Page were released publicly, Trump and his allies seized on them as evidence that the Mueller investigation was politically biased. Both were involved in the Mueller probe. An Inspector General report later determined their political opinions didn’t affect the separate investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

An IG report indicated that, in one text exchange, Page wrote, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

A new book accuses Page of lying about the affair to her bosses at the FBI. Strzok is now suing the government for firing him over the texts.

Strzok explained to the IG investigators, “When asked about this text message, Strzok stated that he did not specifically recall sending it, but that he believed that it was intended to reassure Page that Trump would not be elected, not to suggest that he would do something to impact the investigation.”

Strzok was quietly reassigned from his position in the Russia probe, and it was later revealed that he and the FBI lawyer, Page, wrote anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages to one another. Strzok was also a key player in several stages of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, which led to no criminal charges.

“God Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0,” Strzok wrote to Page, according to one message obtained by Politico. “Also did you hear [Trump] make a comment about the size of his d*ck earlier? This man can not be president,” Page responded, Politico reported. CBS News, which also obtained the emails, wrote that Strzok, on election day, “expressed his dismay at seeing a map showing…Trump winning — he called it ‘f*****g terrifying,’ and a week after the election, Strzok and Page were also alarmed to see that Jeff Sessions was likely to be named attorney general,” with Strzok writing “Sessions for AG” along with an expletive, to which Page replied, “Good god.”

In March 2016, Page wrote: “God trump is a loathsome human….omg he’s an idiot.” Peter Strzok called then presidential candidate Donald Trump an “idiot” and “awful” and wrote that Hillary Clinton “should win 100,000,000 – 0” in text messages to Page, then an FBI lawyer. “Also did you hear [Trump] make a comment about the size of his d*ck earlier? This man can not be president,” Page responded, Politico reported.