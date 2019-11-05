Adam Curtis Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Curtis Williams has been identified as the man who was seen driving James and Michelle Butler’s RV and truck over the border into Mexico. The Butlers were last seen on October 15 and their bodies were found on November 1. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams for felony theft. Here is what you need to know.

1. Adam Curtis Williams Was Identified as the Man Seen Driving the Butlers’ Truck & RV Across the Border

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was identified in an arrest warrant as the man who was seen driving the Butlers’ truck and RV across the Mexican border. A photo of him distributed by law enforcement was taken from a surveillance video that caught him driving across the border.

He’s wanted for felony theft.

Williams was born on February 19, 1986, according to the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office’s wanted poster.

The couple was traveling in a truck and RV, both with New Hampshire license plates. The truck is a four-door pickup: 2018 Silver Chevrolet 2500 with the license plate 3738968. The truck was town a white Cedar Creek RV with license plate T533534. These next two photos show what the RV and truck look like.

District Attorney John Hubert said during the press conference that because the investigation is ongoing, they wouldn’t reveal where the man and woman crossed into Mexico.

2. He Was Previously Arrested in Utah

Williams has had previous arrests. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office posted a mugshot of Williams for an arrest in Utah.

He was arrested on June 19, 2019. He’s listed as being 6’1″ and 220 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Another report indicates that he was also arrested on June 4, 2018 by the U.S. Marshal Service.

3. Amanda Noverr Was Identified as the Woman with Williams When He Crossed the Border

Although the man was driving the truck, a woman was seated beside him but could not be seen clearly in the photo. Hubert said on Monday that the male and female have distinct tattoos and the man was wearing large gauge earrings.

The woman, listed as a person of interest, was identified as Amanda Noverr.

Hubert said on Monday that they didn’t know a lot about the suspects yet, so they were releasing the photo. “If I can use stereotypes, they’re probably local to the Corpus Christi area,” Hubert said.

Quickly after the photo was released, people on Facebook began talking about having seen the man. One man wrote on Monday that he believed he saw the man in the photo on North Beach on October 5 and talked to him. He said he had reached out to Kleberg County because the man had a trailer in a bad state of disrepair. It’s not yet known if that is the same person in the photo.

4. The Butlers’ Bodies Were Found in a Shallow Grave Near Where They Had Been Camping

On Sunday night October 27, a female’s remains were found in a shallow grave near where the couple was last seen, the Caller Times reported. They were found by an official who was following up on a cell phone pinging in the area south of Bob Hall Pier near Mile Marker 263, near Padre Balli Park, KRIS-TV reported.

During the press conference on Monday, officials said that the officer was investigating the area, trying to get GPS coordinates, when he saw what appeared to be remains in the sand. That was how the grave was found. The site was secured because it was at night and they returned the next morning. That was when they discovered a male body too. Lt. David Mendoza, who is leading the investigation, said animals had been digging up the grave and that’s why the bodies were found.

When asked how they died, Mendoza said on Monday that they weren’t commenting on it because it was an important part of their investigation.

There were three cats in the RV with them and it’s not known what happened to the cats. The cats are pictured in the photo above.

Officials said during the press conference that the Butlers were last seen alive on October 15 and moved out of the Balli RV Park on the 15th. The park office said they were gone from the site at 12 p.m. Then later on October 15, Michelle Butler said they arrived at their new home and planned to be there a couple of weeks.

Here is the timeline of when James and Michelle Butler were last seen, according to the Finding Michelle & James Butler Facebook Page:

October 14: Checking out of Padre Balli Campground (officials said this was October 15.)

October 15: Last Facebook post was setting up on Burners Beach near Corpus Christi, Texas

October 15: Michelle last spoke to her son.

October 16: Last known text.

October 17: Missed a scheduled Facetime with their granddaughter to see her open a package they sent from Flour Bluff.

October 19: Camper last seen on Burners Beach without their truck.

October 21: RV and truck were gone. GPS devices could not detect their vehicles.

An update on the “Finding Michell & James Butler” Facebook page read: “On-star has been contacted daily. First we started off with them talking into there truck for 15 minutes each time, never a response back. After we filed them missing we were able to gps ping the vechile. As of the 24th it says ‘out of servic.’ To this date it still reads that. I have asked them if the service was payed for which it was.. if not I was going to pay for it to further assist location. Kleburg County is doing everything in there power to locate our loved ones. They are looking into bank accounts, phone records, campgrounds, hospitals, beaches etc. They have gotten it on all Texas new stations as well. Back home we have put it in WMUR news as well.”

Mendoza said James Butler was a friendly and generous person. He said people who don’t know each other often meet up at that part of the beach and hang out.

A sign outside the Butlers’ home in Rumney, New Hampshire reads: “Because Nice Matters.”

Shortly after the Butlers disappeared, Joanna Trevino Garza shared a story on Facebook saying that she believed she and her husband saw James Butler on October 22 in Calallen, about 38 miles from where they were last seen, and stopped and prayed with him. But the RV and truck were filmed crossing the border on October 21. When asked about that and if it showed the sighting was wrong, Hubert said he wouldn’t comment on the person seen at Walmart because it’s specific to an ongoing investigation.

5. The Butlers Were Living Their Dream & Their Next Stop Was Going to Be Selling Christmas Trees in Florida

The couple is from Rumney, New Hampshire, WMUR reported. Prior to their disappearance, they had talked to relatives almost every day. They had been traveling in Texas for a while. James Butler shared this photo from the road in Texas in June 2019.

He was a 21-year-Navy veteran, his sister told KIII-TV, and had always dreamed of traveling the world.

The Butlers’ family believed the couple was heading to Fort Lauderdale in Florida for a part-time job and they were supposed to arrive on November 20. James Butler’s sister, Deborah van Loon, told KRZTV 10 that the couple was part of a Work to Camp program where they work jobs around the country. They were going to sell Christmas trees in Florida for a month starting November 20, and they were supposed to be at Burners Beach in Corpus Christi for about two weeks.

If you have any information, please call the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office at 361-595-8500.