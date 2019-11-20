Antonella Barba: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Antonella Barba is a professional musician and former American Idol contestant who was arrested for possession of 2 lbs. of fentanyl in October 2018. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession of more than 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute it and is facing 10 years to life in prison.

According to The Virginian Pilot, Barba was allegedly directed by a man named Justin Michael Isaac to transport about 830 grams of fentanyl, to an unnamed person. Investigators waited outside a stash house in the 500 block of Duke St. and at around 11:05 p.m. they spotted Barba in a car alone. When they approached her vehicle, they discovered the drugs in a shoebox on the floorboard in front of the passenger seat.

She was allegedly a player in a drug conspiracy that was active in Hampton Roads, Virginia from late 2017 through the fall of 2018, according to The Blast. Her lawyer claims that she played a minimal role in the operation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Overdoses are much more common with users and the drug has claimed thousands of lives during the ongoing American opioid crisis.

Following her arrest, Barba was bailed out of jail by her father and she was ordered to live at her parent’s home in Point Pleasant, NJ until her sentencing. Her father acted as her custodian during her release but signed an order in September 2019 saying that he told a probation officer Sept. 5 that he wanted to resign, according to court records.

Her family tried to get another person to be her custodian but ultimately decided against it. United States Magistrate Judge Lawrence R. Leonard wrote that “Absent a third-party custodian, defendant cannot meet her conditions of release.” Barba’s attorney, Randall Leeman, said that Barba voluntarily turned herself in to begin her sentence in September 2019.

Antonella Barba was one of the breakout stars of American Idol season 6, the second highest-rated season in the show’s history, and made it into the top 16 before being voted off.

She’s currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Virginia awaiting her sentencing on November 21.

1. Her Mother Blames American Idol for Her Drug Addiction

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Antonella and her family blame American Idol for causing her addiction problems.

“One of the common themes is that the ‘American Idol’ experience brought about a detrimental change in Ms. Barba’s life,” the court documents read.

After Barba became popular on the show, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. In a letter to the court, her mother called the move “a recipe for disaster.” and said losing American Idol “was devastating to her,” and started Barba on a downward spiral.

“The world intruded and interrupted her … dream of a career in architecture,” her mother, Valerie Barba, wrote, is “where it all went wrong.”

Barba’s friend, known as “K.J.” in the court documents, said that the problems run much deeper than American Idol. In 2018, Barba was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, issues that were masked by her success.

“In reality, because she functioned at a high-level with such single-mindedness, and was so hard on herself, other shortcomings were masked,” wrote K.J. “If her successes weren’t big enough by her standards, she overworked herself. Antonella drove herself relentlessly to accomplish her goal and then (fell) apart.”

2. She Got Voted off American Idol After Naked Photos of Her Surfaced Online

Right before the final 12 contestants were selected on American Idol, controversial naked photos of Barba leaked online. The photos caused a minor uproar as they show Barba posing nude in the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The photos were allegedly stolen from her laptop at Catholic University.

The photos show her posing topless, hands covering her breasts, and on the toilet. There were additional photos released that showed a brunette engaged in various sex acts with an unidentified man. Her friend Amanda Coluccio told the Houston Chronicle that the topless photos were taken for a calendar she made for her boyfriend of several years and that the sex photos were not Antonella.

“I’ve studied them. It’s not her nose. She’s never had (acrylic nail) tips in her life. She’s the least slutty person I know.” She said.

Producers of the show investigated the photos and said that they would not remove Barba. She was voted off the following episode.

3. She’s Been Arrested Before for Felony Marijuana Possession and Shoplifting

According to The Virginian-Pilot, Barba has an ongoing felony case involving marijuana in Kansas.

Barba was also charged in 2010 with shoplifting after she allegedly walked off with less than $20 worth of goods from an Urban Outfitters in New York City. Authorities charged her with two misdemeanors and ordered her to serve one day of community service, according to the New York Post.

4. Her Last Public Performance Was on Jimmy Kimmel Live Where She Sang with Former American Idol Contestants

Jimmy Kimmel brought together the most memorable American Idol contestants for an unofficial reunion. The segment parodies the star-studded “We Are The World” performance by U.S.A. for Africa back in 1985 which featured superstar performers Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Billy Joel among others.

In this version, the biggest stars and sideshows that were voted off American Idol come together to sing their parody version of “We Are the World” titled “Where are they now?”

The performance featured infamous contestants such as William Hung, Sanjaya, and the “Chewbacca Girl” alongside contenders like Reuben Studdard, Taylor Hicks, and Barba. The contestants all sing about the details of their regular lives since they left the TV show.

5. She’s Never Released a Full Album

Despite moving to Los Angeles to start her music career in 2007, Antonella has never released a full-length album. She’s released a collection of 10 songs on her SoundCloud page including an original single titled “Cocaine Heartbreak” and a few song covers including “Hotline Bling” and “Take Care” by Drake.

She has a website that’s been “under construction” since 2015 with a form to sign up for her mailing list but no updates on her music.

