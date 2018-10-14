Antonella Barba Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Antonella Maria Barba, a former contestant on American Idol, was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs.

1. Police: Antonella Barba Was Accused of Distributing 100+ Grams of Heroin in Norfolk, Virginia

Antonella Barba was arrested Thursday, October 11, in Norfolk, Virginia. The 31-year-old singer was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and charged with heroin distribution of 100 grams or more.

No bond was set. Barba was scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday, October 15.

According to Norfolk inmate records, the heroin charge is a Class F felony. The state of Virginia has relatively harsh punishments for drug distribution. If convicted, the sentence can range from 5 years to life in prison with a $1 million fine. However, the maximum penalty does not typically apply to first-time or non-violent offenders.

2. Barba Was Charged With Two Misdemeanors in 2011 After Police Said She Stole Gloves From a Manhattan Store

Antonella Barba has faced legal trouble before. She was accused of stealing from a New York City store in December 2010. The incident occurred at an Urban Outfitters in Manhattan.

The singer apparently tried to walk out of the store with a pair of gloves worth $18.81. She triggered the alarm system, which prompted a security guard to go through her purse and find the gloves.

A judge charged Barba with two misdemeanors. She was ordered to complete one day of community service.

3. Barba Competed on American Idol in 2007 But Prompted Controversy When Photos of Her in a Wet T-Shirt Circulated Online



Antonella Barba first appeared on national television in 2007 as a competitor on American Idol. She competed on Season 6, which was the year Jordin Sparks won the top prize. Barba made it to the top 16 before being eliminated.

Barba’s first brush with fame included some controversy. She had previously photos for semi-nude photos in front of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. She was wearing a white T-shirt and posing in a fountain. Those photos circulated online during her time on the popular reality show.

Barba did not deny taking the pictures. She said in an interview at the time that the photos were “very personal and that is not how I intended to portray myself nor do I intend to portray myself that way in the future.”

4. Antonella Barba Continued Singing After Her American Idol Stint



Antonella Barba has continued to pursue an entertainment career since her appearance on American Idol. In 2010, she released the single “Jersey Shore.” She also released a Christmas song in 2009, and the song “My Santa” in 2017. She has not recorded her own album.

But she has apparently been involved with producing other albums. In February 2018, Barba tweeted that she was working on an R Kelly record. She shared a photo of herself playing a violin alongside two other musicians.

The New Jersey native has sung the national anthem for the Brooklyn Dodgers every year for the past five years, according to her social media posts.

In May of 2018, Barba appeared alongside other former American Idol contestants for a special skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They sang a parody version of “We Are the World.” The other singers included William Hung, Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks. Barba wrote on Facebook, “Thank you Jimmy Kimmel Live for bringing me back to perform on your show! I’m honored to be one of the favorites you picked & had so much fun performing this skit!”

5. Antonella Barba Returned to College After American Idol & Appeared in a Video for UNICEF

Antonella Barba has a bachelor’s degree in architecture, although she apparently never pursued a career in that field. Barba graduated from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. in 2008.

According to her LinkedIn page, Barba was involved with charity work. (The page does not appear to have been updated since 2015). She was a brand ambassador for UNICEF, a United Nations organization that works to benefit children around the world. In 2014, Barba was one of many artists and actors that appeared on the Unicef Imagine Campaign. The participants covered the John Lennon song “Imagine” for the music video.

Barba is originally from Point Pleasant, New Jersey. She now lives in Los Angeles. It’s unclear why she was in Norfolk, Virginia, which is where she was arrested for allegedly selling or attempting to sell heroin.

