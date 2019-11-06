Britainy Beshear, Andy Beshear’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andy Beshear, attorney general of Kentucky, is challenging Republican incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin in the Kentucky governor’s election. He’s married to Britainy Beshear, who’s been right by his side as he’s campaigned for governor. Here’s what you need to know about Britainy Beshear, Andy Beshear’s wife.

1. Andy & Britainy Are Both Deacons in Their Church

According to his attorney general bio, Andy and Britainy Beshear attend Beargrass Christian, a Disciples of Christ church. They are both deacons at the church.

They cast their votes together as a family, with their children in attendance, on November 4 during the election. Andy wrote: “A year and a half after we first began this journey, Britainy and I just cast our votes. The polls are open today until 6 pm..”

2. Britainy Beshear Serves on the Maryhurst Board & Founded Hope Gallery During Child Abuse Prevention Month in 2016

Britainy recently took Will and Lila to volunteer at a food bank. We're blessed to have two kids who enjoy helping others. Their big hearts make me incredibly proud to be their dad. pic.twitter.com/cfYUdGX65f — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 18, 2019

Britainy serves on the Maryhurst board. In 2016, she founded Hope Gallery during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Maryhurst is a counseling program that works with families to help protect children’s safety in a state with the highest child abuse rate. They also have a residential program for girls with a history of trauma, so they can heal. They offer foster care and transitional living services.

Britainy Beshear founded Hope Gallery to raise awareness of child abuse problems in Kentucky and to educate the public about art therapy, Volunteers for America reported.

She said: “It is my hope that the gallery helps each artist to have a feeling of pride in knowing that their voice is heard each and every day. I appreciate the staff, volunteers and parents with Volunteers of America Mid-States who have helped these children find healing and self-expression through the Hope Gallery.”

The exhibit in 2016 featured work from 16 of 50 children who were living in the Louisville Family Housing Services.

3. Britainy & Andy Beshear Have 2 Young Children

My dad raised me with values of faith, family, and giving back. I’m proud to be his son. And as Britainy and I raise Will and Lila, we’ve always looked to his example. Happy birthday, Dad! pic.twitter.com/N62GXamtoF — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 21, 2019

Andy and Britainy Beshear have two young children: Will and Lila. The entire family volunteers with Family Scholar House, according to his attorney general bio.

In September, Andy wrote on Twitter: “My dad raised me with values of faith, family, and giving back. I’m proud to be his son. And as Britainy and I raise Will and Lila, we’ve always looked to his example. Happy birthday, Dad!”

When I look across my kitchen table, I see the people who I love most in this world – Britainy, Lila, and Will. Three out of four of us have a pre-existing condition, just like thousands of folks across KY. Health care is personal to me. #KYgov pic.twitter.com/QcLP0vBwJd — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 22, 2019

In a post on Twitter, Beshear wrote: “When I look across my kitchen table, I see the people who I love most in this world – Britainy, Lila, and Will. Three out of four of us have a pre-existing condition, just like thousands of folks across KY. Health care is personal to me.”

Their son, Will, plays baseball on the Sun Devils team.

4. They Celebrated Their 13th Wedding Anniversary This Year

In a Facebook post, Andy Beshear shared that he and Britainy celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year and they got engaged on May 13. He wrote: “Britainy and I got engaged on May 13th, and today is our 13th wedding anniversary. There’s definitely no such thing as unlucky 13 with her in my life.”

5. He Thanked His Wife on Twitter After His October Debate & Once Called Her ‘The Best Debate Date I Could Ever Ask For’

Andy often posts about his wife on social media.

Britainy and I had a great time meeting with local small businesses at Taste of South Louisville! The food was also an excellent bonus.

👌 pic.twitter.com/AmMV98sOWW — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 18, 2019

After his debate on October 15 he wrote: “Thank you to all of our amazing supporters at tonight’s debate, especially my wife Britainy. She’s my rock and I love her.”

Thank you to all of our amazing supporters at tonight’s debate, especially my wife Britainy. She’s my rock and I love her. pic.twitter.com/xfq64zNMwU — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 16, 2019

In April he had a similar heartwarming message to share after a debate.

He wrote: “Just walked off the stage from the #HeyKYdebate! Loved talking about my vision for Kentucky and why we need to beat Matt Bevin in November. Also – thank you to my wonderful wife Britainy for being the best debate date I could ever ask for.”

I want to take a quick break from the campaign to wish a happy birthday to my wonderful wife, Britainy. She’s a passionate advocate for kids and families, an amazing mom to Will and Lila, and her love brightens up even the hardest days. Happy birthday, Britainy! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/G5SiNiLb6h — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 11, 2019

He’s written many posts thanking his wife and talking about how wonderful she is.