Carrie Sciandra, Russell Bufalino’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Carrie Bufalino, nee Sciandra, was Russell Bufalino’s only wife. She came from the infamous Sciandra line of La Cosa Nostra, one of the more famous crime families in U.S. history.

The Bufalinos play a prominent role in the Netflix film The Irishman. Carrie is played by actress Kathrine Narducci, and Russell is played by Joe Pesci.

Carrie Bufalino died in 2006, at 95 years old. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carrie’s Full Name Was Carolyn Sciandra Bufalino; Her Family Blood Line Is Infamous

Carrie’s full name, Carolyn Sciandra Bufalino, hints at her family’s significant history. She was related to the Sciandra line of La Cosa Nostra, one of the more famous mob families in American history.

You can learn more about the Bufalino family’s history of crime here.

2. Carrie & Bufalino Were Married in the Early 1920s

Little is known about the marriage of the Bufalinos; much more historical focus has been placed upon Russell’s professional connections than his familial ones.

However, this much is known: Carrie and Russell lived in Endicott, New York, for the early years of their marriage. They soon moved to Kingston, Pennsylvania, in order for Russell to more effectively work with his partner, Joseph Barbara, a bootlegger.

A 1975 article on the Bufalinos in The Star Gazette revealed how revered the couple

were while they lived in New York. A neighbor said, “Russ and Carrie are the nicest people. They’ve been our neighbors for over twenty years.”

Carrie was quoted in the newspaper as saying, “Russ always said if you can’t help other people there is no use living.”

3. Carrie Died in 2006; Her Husband Passed Away in 1994

Carrie passed away in 2006 at the impressive age of 95 years old. Russell, too, lived to old age, dying in 1994 at 99 years old.

Carrie’s name and life with Russell is given color through archived newspaper articles, which largely focus on Russell’s alleged criminal ties but will occasionally include her in the picture. One such 2008 article by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which focuses on the criminal trial of a Scranton priest, references Carrie.

The article alleges that the priest had an intimate relationship with Carrie and Russell, with photos showing the three of them together. The priest, Rev. Joseph Sica, wrote, “Dear Russ and Carrie — Words cannot express my thankfulness to both of you! You have done a lot for me and you mean a lot to me.”

4. Carrie & Russell Bufalino Never Had Any Children

Much can be gleaned from Carrie’s obituary from 2006. For example, it’s confirmed that Carrie and Russell never had any children, as there is mention of nieces, nephews, sisters, and brothers, but no children.

The obituary reads in part, “[Carrie] was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, in 1994; brothers John, Charles, Samuel, Joseph, and Angelo; and sister, Mary Piccilo. Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.”

In the last decade of her life, Carrie lived with her sister, Mary, until Mary died in 2001, according to Mary’s obituary.

5. Carrie Is Played by Kathrine Narducci in Netfix’s The Irishman

Carrie’s character in Netflix’s The Irishman is played by Kathrine Narducci. Her husband, Russell, is played by Joe Pesci. Pesci has a sizable role in the film, but Narducci largely hangs in the shadows, virtually silent.

Though The Irishman has been released to all but flawless reviews, one common minor critique of the film is that the female characters are practically specters, rarely speaking, and often just smiling in the background. This has led many to lament that there wasn’t a chance to give these critical characters more meaty roles.