Clifton Blackwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clifton Blackwell is the 61-year-old suspect accused of tossing battery acid in the face of Mahud Villalaz, a 42-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin man who was left with serious facial injuries as a result, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting.

Villalaz, who is a U.S. citizen of Peruvian descent, says the suspect told him he was invading the country and was here illegally. Clifton A. Blackwell has not yet been charged in the attack (he doesn’t appear in the Milwaukee County Jail’s booking records, either); however, the Journal Sentinel’s Bruce Vielmetti reported that Blackwell is the suspect who was under arrest.

Villalaz previously described in vivid detail in a news conference how he was the victim of a racist acid attack that left him with facial wounds. You can watch surveillance video of the moment the suspect tosses battery acid on Villalaz later in this article, but be aware that it’s very disturbing.

Politicians, community leaders and others have decried the attack.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Clifton A. Blackwell Is a Veteran Who Was Treated Previously at the VA, Reports Say

The Journal Sentinel further reported that Blackwell is a military veteran. His mother Jacqueline told the newspaper that he had been treated previously for PTSD by the Milwaukee Department of Veterans Affairs due to his Marine Corps service. She told the newspaper that she thought the VA was giving him good care.

According to the Associated Press, Blackwell’s brother, Arthur Blackwell of Colorado, said his brother was “not a confrontational person” and had served in the Marines for almost four years.

In a previous news conference, Villalaz said he was driving his truck to go to a restaurant. “There was a guy in the corner like waiting for the bus,” he said, then describing how the man confronted him and said he had invaded his country.

“I looked at him, and said, ‘What are you talking about?’” Villalaz said, describing how he moved his car one block forward. He got out of his truck waiting to go into the restaurant, and the man was still waiting there. “Why you come here illegally? Why you come here to invade my country?” Villalaz says the man asked him.

He was ready to go to the restaurant when he said the man threw the acid at him. He said the acid was “burning really bad” and he ran screaming into the restaurant. He was scared for his life. He then repeated his statements in the press conference in Spanish for Spanish-language media.

2. Surveillance Video Captured the Man Now Named as Blackwell Allegedly Tossing Liquid in Villalaz’s Face

#BREAKING – Video shows the moment a man was hit with battery acid. Police arrested the culprit & call it a hate crime because the victim, who is Latino, says before he was hit by the white male suspect he called him “illegal” STORY: https://t.co/WAiX44Sx9d pic.twitter.com/pb2agxS6Go — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 3, 2019

There’s video showing a man tossing liquid into the victim’s face. You can watch it above. Villalaz said in the press conference that the man then ran away.

According to WISN-TV, the 61-year-old suspect is now under arrest in the November 1, 2019 attack.

Journalist Chernéy Amhara shared photos of the victim’s facial injuries on Facebook, writing, “I just spoke to the victim’s family, they say he was leaving Mexican restaurant after picking up food when he was approached by a man. The two got into an argument about parking. The victim, a US citizen, was allegedly told to ‘go back to his country’ by the attacker.”

She added: “Milwaukee police confirm the man suffered second degree burns. Police say the suspect is outstanding and describe him as Caucasian male, approximately 6 ft tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket with the hood up, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black satchel on his right side and holding a silver aluminum container containing suspected battery acid with a white shopping bag with unknown lettering.”

3. Blackwell Has a Previous Felony Case for False Imprisonment & the Victim Says He Told Blackwell ‘This Isn’t Your Country. Everybody Came From Somewhere Else Here’

According to Wisconsin court records, Clifton A. Blackwell was convicted of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at another person in Rusk County, Wisconsin. The charges were filed in 2006. Rusk County is a rural area about five hours north of Milwaukee, in the northwest section of Wisconsin.

A competency hearing was held in that case but Blackwell was found competent in 2007, those records state. However, in 2008, he was deemed not competent to stand trial and was ordered committed. Two months later, he was found competent again. In 2011, his probation was revoked in the case. “Def has 379 days of credit as of this date, Judge will accept recommendations of DOC, sentence will be credit for time served, to be released from custody today,” the online records say. In 2013, there was a judgment for an unpaid fine in the case.

In a detailed and emotional press conference, Villalaz, whose face bore obvious injuries from the acid attack, stated of the suspect, “I think I pissed him off because I told him, ‘This is my country. This isn’t your country. Everybody came from somewhere else here.'”

Villalaz, who is of Peruvian descent, wrote on Facebook that he works as a Welder-Fabricator.

The well-known Chef Paz restaurant wrote on Facebook, “Anger, helplessness, sadness gives me this racist attack Peruvian Mahud Villalaz my client and friend was leaving a restaurant and a racist made him acid in the face attacked by a racist crazy who is still free he was leaving a restaurant they have thrown acid in The face he is being treated at St Mary’s hospital was attacked at 13 with the Cleveland in the restaurant next to ALDI he was attacked by a racist patient because he carried in his backpack a bottle full of acid with premeditation. Beware of this guy who is still on the loose, he is carrying a briefcase, we are asking the police for the video !!! Mahud Villalaz is an American citizen but for looking Latin, he was attacked. Go to your country, he was told.😔”

4. Community Leaders Described the ‘Act of Hate’

Darryl Morin, president of Forward Latino, said in the news conference that “last night here on the south side of Milwaukee, we saw yet another act of hate take place.”

He said the numbers of hate crimes have been escalating the last few years. Morin said the victim is a United States citizen who was “attacked, verbally assaulted and had acid spilled on him simply because of the color of his skin and the way that he sounds. An American citizen was attacked last night in a disgusting act of hate.”

5. A Milwaukee Alderman Decried the Heinous ‘Hate Crime’

Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez released a statement calling the acid attack a “hate crime.”

“The acid attack last night near 13th and Cleveland was a heinous crime that will have a long-term impact on the life of the victim,” Perez wrote in the statement.

“This was senseless violence and it needs to stop. We as a community need to come together to work through our differences and learn to respect one another and diffuse conflict.”

Perez added: “We need those elected officials who are spreading racial hatred to knock off the rhetoric that is designed to divide us. Instead, we need to work to heal the wounds that have been gashed open in the last few years. We as a country are better than this. Milwaukee is better than this.”

Perez added, “We as a community are encouraged that the police are investigating this attack as a hate crime and have been ensured that all hate crime enhancers are added to the charges. Those that would perpetuate violence against anyone based on their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender need to understand that they will be held to account and fully punished for their crimes.”