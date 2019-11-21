Criscilla Anderson, Coffey Anderson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Criscilla Anderson is a professional dancer and the wife of country musician and internet personality Coffey Anderson. She;s been battling colon cancer for the past year and recently announced that the disease has spread and she’s been diagnosed with stage 4.

In an interview with People Magazine, Anderson said that her doctor told her, “I don’t think it’s curable. It’s treatable, but not curable.” She is currently undergoing a 3-month chemotherapy treatment at City of Hope National Medical Center in California.

“The cancer has spread throughout my para-aortic region and has begun growing up my back,” she said of her diagnosis. “My ultimate goal is to be in remission and have it not be chronic but be in a situation where it can be completely healed. The ideal, if that cannot happen, would be to keep it maintained and have it not spread any further for the rest of my life.”

Criscilla started documenting her battle with cancer in May 2018. During a dance event in Louisville, Kentucky, she was stricken with a stomach pain that sent her to the emergency room. Anderson was released with antibiotics but quickly returned to the emergency room a few days later when the pain intensified.

Doctors tried to do an emergency colonoscopy but couldn’t because a tumor was blocking the way. Anderson was rushed to surgery where a doctor removed two feet of her colon from her body. She had a second surgery a day later to remove the tumor. During her time in the hospital, she was diagnosed with stage 3C colon cancer.

Criscilla’s cancer went into remission briefly this year before returning worse than before. The Anderson’s have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and help pay for her treatments.

“Life is not fair, but God is always good,” Coffey told People Magazine, stopping for a moment to collect his thoughts. “I was 10 years old when my mom was going through her treatments, and I can still remember that smell. But I can also remember how my dad took care of my mom, and how he was the one carrying her to the bathroom and washing her back. So now, I’m taking care of my wife.”

Coffey and Criscilla currently live in Los Angeles with their 3 children, 8-year-old Ethan, 6-year-old Emmarie and 2-year-old Everleigh.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s a Professional Dancer

Criscilla is a professional dancer and dance instructor who’s performed in music videos with Katy Perry and Rihanna. She tours the country leading workshops and teaching up and coming professional dancers. She also holds specialized classes specifically for mothers called “Mom’s With Moves” (MWM).

She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of original choreography to popular songs and performances. Anderson’s faith plays a big part in her performances. Her most popular video features her performing a “lifehouse skit” at a nightclub in L.A. Anderson described the show as “the most fulfilling performance we all have ever done, knowing we were doing it for the Lord and touching lives” :)”

She’s continued to dance throughout her cancer treatments and remains active despite her diagnosis.

2. Coffey Saw Criscilla in a Rihanna Video Before They Met and Said He Wanted Her to Be His Wife

Criscilla was a featured dancer in Rihanna’s 2006 music video for her hit song “SOS”. She posted a throwback clip of the video to Instagram in 2017 and shared the story with her followers.

“Happy Birthday @badgalriri and in honor I thought I’d share a video of hers I danced in :)” she wrote, “Coffey saw me in this video b4 he met me and said he wanted me as his wife… that’s how god worked us out! ❤️😘”

The couple met 2 years later in 2008 while Coffey was traveling the country and performing at various churches. Mutual friends introduced them at one of those churches and the rest is history.

3. Criscilla Anderson Started a Clothing Line Called “1493”

Criscilla tried to launch a clothing line called “1493 Clothing”. She started advertising the company with logos, designs, and various teases for the upcoming line back in 2011. She also advertised the website on her Facebook page which is currently down.

1493 Clothing was never released and seemingly scrapped. Anderson has stopped posting about the clothing line or promoting it via her social media channels.

4. She Was Featured in a Viral Video Where She Couldn’t Say the Word “Eyes”

In addition to his musical talents, Coffey Anderson is a talented internet personality that consistently amuses his followers with wholesome, hilarious content featuring his family.

One of his most popular videos that went viral in 2017 features a humorous conversation between him and his wife on how to spell “yes” and “eyes”.

Coffey asks Criscilla two questions, “What does y-e-s spell?” and “what does e-y-e-s spell?”. She gets the first one right every time but cannot figure out how to say “eyes”. “E-yes?” she guesses again and again as Coffey’s laughter intensifies. She gets more and more embarrassed but can’t figure out how to say “eyes”

His first viral hit came in 2017 when his son Ethan, who was 17 months old at the time, ran onstage as he was performing and gave him a hug.

Adorable Baby Crashes Daddy's ConcertiTunes: http://bit.ly/BootsJean "Boots and Jeans" The biggest selling album from Coffey Google Play: http://bit.ly/GPthisisME 17 month old baby, Ethan ran out onstage when his dad, country singer Coffey, was performing at NYE event, started dancing, and stole the show. Mom let him go and look at how he moves like a PRO. This video warms your heart and brings a smile to your face. :) Get Coffey's music here: https://www.CoffeyAnderson.com https://www.facebook.com/CoffeyAnderson 2013-01-02T18:47:42.000Z

The clip is incredibly sweet and has racked up almost 13 million views so far.

5. She Was Featured on an Episode of Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel

TMRW! @Criscilla is showing us how to do a fun and inexpensive DIY Date Night! 10a/9c on @hallmarkchannel! pic.twitter.com/vTkLUsFEIR — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) October 11, 2017

Criscilla Anderson and Coffey were featured on an episode of “Home & Family” where she showed the hosts and viewers how to create an inexpensive DIY date night in your own backyard. Coffey also performed during the episode.

READ NEXT: Former American Idol Contestant Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking