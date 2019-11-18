Fresno Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Injured During Family Gathering

A backyard gathering turned into a “mass casualty” incident when at least one gunman opened fire at a group of people watching a football game in South Fresno, California Sunday night.

Fresno Police said about nine people were shot and several were killed in a backyard on East Lamona Avenue, near Caesar Avenue, at about 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley called the shooting a “mass casualty” during a press conference. KSEE reported 10 people were shot and four were dead. Three died on the scene, and one died on the way to the hospital. Six surviving victims are expected to recover, the news station reported.

The Fresno Bee reported a large police presence was on the scene, which is located near Peach and Olive avenues. Police were unable to immediately obtain a description of the shooter or shooters, or any vehicle used in the shooting. Officers secured the scene, and began going door to door in the area to gather witness descriptions and seek out surveillance footage. ABC 7 reported roads in the area are blocked while police investigate.

The suspect sneaked into the backyard and began shooting, police said. Several people were found dead on the scene. Others were taken to a local hospital. Several of the surviving victims were in critical condition, and some were in critical but stable condition, Dooley said.

BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive. FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV — Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) November 18, 2019

Several people were dead, and others were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with gunshot wounds, according to Fox 26 News. Several of those victims were in critical condition.

Local news reporters described multiple shooters, saying they were “random people” to the victims. No one was immediately taken into custody.

#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances…a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

Fresno Police Called Shooting a ‘Mass Casualty’ Incident

Lt. Dooley said 8-9 victims possible in what he described as mass casualty shooting pic.twitter.com/598VA3PuSi — Larry Valenzuela (@larryvalwork) November 18, 2019

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley called the shooting at a southeast Fresno gathering a “mass casualty.” Police received multiple 911 calls of a gunman opening fire in the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue at about 6 p.m. Police and EMS arrived to find multiple people dead in the backyard. Police did not immediately confirm the number of deceased victims. Dooley said about nine people were shot.

His statement said:

A little bit before 6 o’clock this evening, the Fresno Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting that took place… outside of a residence at the 5300 block of East Lamona. As officers and paramedics were en route, we received more and more information on multiple victims including deceased individuals. Officers arrived on scene. What we found were several individuals deceased in a backyard. We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet. They’ve all been transported to CRMC. Some are listed in critical condition. Some are listed in…critical but stable condition. What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard. Everyone was watching a football game this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire. The suspects then fled. We have no suspect information at this time, no vehicle information. But obviously we’re working on that right now. Officers and detectives, now that we have stabilized the scene, officers and detectives will begin going door to door looking for surveillance cameras and additional witnesses to help us piece together what took place this evening. This is a mass casualty shooting. There’s no doubt about it. We are looking, probably, at this point, at nine individuals who were shot.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco were responding to the shooting, the federal agency told the Fresno Bee. The newspaper reported the backyard shooting was the second fatal shooting in Fresno Sunday.

“It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno,” the Fresno Bee reported. “A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in 3900 Block of East Dwight Way. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.”