Jennifer Jaynes Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Jaynes is the bestselling suspense novelist who died at the age of 47 on November 25.

According to Jaynes’ obituary, her funeral was held in Lindale, Texas, on November 30. The tribute says that Jaynes had been living in Hideaway, Texas, since 2010.

Jaynes’ tragic passing was announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post from her boyfriend Burke Bryant. On November 28, Bryan wrote, “It comes with deep sadness to announce the loss of my loving girlfriend Jennifer Jaynes on the 25th of November 2019. She will be missed more than words can ever convey.

“An incredible woman with a heart the size of the universe, she always talked lovingly about her readers, fans and friends and looked forward to hearing from you all. We would often stay up late sending out books to those that wanted to read her novels, yet lacked the finances to buy (she’d send her books to them regardless). She will be missed, loved and always remembered.

“Let’s celebrate the life of this wonderful woman, by remembering the love, warmth and care she gave to us all.”

1. Jaynes Was ‘Passionate About Stories That Are Filled With Suspense & Psychological Plot Lines’

On her official website, Jaynes says that she was born Jennifer Minar on Minot Air Force Base on October 30, 1972. Jaynes says she was inspired to become a writer by Stephen King, James Patterson and Dean Koontz. Jaynes writes that she is “passionate about stories that are filled with suspense and psychological plot lines.

According to Jaynes’ Facebook page, she was the mother to 5-year-old twin boys. On that page, Jaynes discussed her various different careers. They included, “a gas station attendant, waitress, dancing waitress, beer girl, shot girl, bartender, closing coordinator, executive assistant, medical assistant, EMT, content manager, webmaster, news publisher, editor, copywriter, weight loss coach and publishing consultant.”

2. Jaynes Debut Book ‘Never Smile at Strangers’ Placed at No.1 on USA Today’s Bestseller List

On her Twitter bio, Jaynes says of herself, “I love wine, sushi, cooking, poker.”

Jaynes was a 1999 graduate of Old Dominion University, where she attained a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences, according to her LinkedIn page. Jaynes also had a 2013 certificate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Despite her different jobs, Jaynes said that her dream was to become a novelist. In 2011, Jaynes published her first book, “Never Smile at Strangers.” Jaynes said the book achieved a place on USA Today’s Bestseller’s list as well as the number one position on Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s e-book charts.

3. Jaynes 2018 Book ‘Malice’ Is Held Up as a Pro-Anti-Vaxxer Novel

The book was re-released by Thomas & Mercer in January 2015, which was followed by Jaynes’ second book, “Ugly Young Thing” in March 2015. A third novel, “Don’t Say a Word” came in May 2016, which was followed by “The Stranger Inside” in May 2017. Jaynes’ book, “Malice,” which was published in 2018, has been held up as a pro-anti-vaxxer book. Jaynes published another work, “Disturbed,” in 2017.

4. Jaynes Was Formerly Married to Movie Producer Brian Jaynes

Jaynes was previously married to movie producer Brian T. Jaynes. The couple has two children together. According to his IMDb page, Brian Jaynes is the Houston-born producer of movies such as “Biohazard: Patient Zero” from 2012 and “Humans vs Zombies” from 2011.

The couple was married in November 2009. Jennifer Jaynes was credited as the producer on the movies, “Humans vs Zombies” and “Boggy Creek.” In addition, Jaynes is also credited as the writer of “Boggy Creek.”

5. Jaynes Boyfriend at the Time of Her Death Is a Humanitarian & Aid Worker

Jaynes’ boyfriend at the time of her death, Burke Bryant, is the Fort Worth-based president of the Humanitarian Aid and Rescue Project, according to his LinkedIn page. Bryant also works in commercial photography and videography. On his website, Bryant writes that he is co-authoring a psychological thriller and is “biohacking [body] for performance and optimization.”

