Jennifer Williams’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Williams, top aide to Vice-President Mike Pence on foreign affairs, steps out into the national spotlight on Tuesday. Bravely defying the White House in order to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and House Oversight Committee, she will be a star witness during the impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on November 19.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Williams has been a U.S. State Department employee for years, but only started working for the VP back in March. Williams was on the July 25th phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and she said in her closed-door testimony that she found it “unusual and inappropriate,” that Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

She stated, “I found the specific references to be more specific to the president in nature to his personal political agenda as opposed to a broader… foreign policy objective of the United States.”

Watching her testify on live TV from their homes in Texas, Williams’ grandparents, parents, sister, and brother-in-law. Despite living in Washington D.C. over the past decade, she remains incredibly close with all of them.

Here’s what you need to know about Williams family…

1. Her Parents Bill & Denise Have Been Married for 42 Years

Williams’ father, Brad Williams, earned his bachelors in agriculture economics and masters in accounting from Oklahoma State University before working as a tax partner at Ernst & Young, one of largest professional service firms in the world. Over his 34 year tenure with the company, he served as EY’s Regional Director of Real Estate Services, Tax Manager of the Gulf Coast Area, and CFO of the America’s Tax Practice, before retiring in 2013.

He is married to Williams’ mother, and high school sweetheart, Denise Lane Willams. They split their time between their home in Houston and Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

2. Williams Calls Grandad Bill Her Hero

Bill Williams, her grandfather, lives on a ranch Marble Falls, Texas. He studied Chemistry at Eastern Illinois University and Oklahoma State, and spent his career working for Conoco Phillips.

Bill is Dad to Williams’ father, Brad Williams, and married to Donna Clark Williams, who’s originally from Winfield, Kansas.

3. She Is Not Married & Doesn’t Have Kids

Williams enjoys spending time with her nephew, but she doesn’t yet have any kids of her own. While her relationship status on Facebook marks her “In a Relationship,” it’s unknown who the special person is in her life. Williams manages to keep much of persona life private and rarely uses social media.

4.Sister Kelsey Beasley Was A Second Grade Teacher

Williams remains close with her younger sister, Kelsey, who’s married to husband Brad Beasley, and they have on son together, Parker James. After graduating from Memorial High School, she studied Early Childhood Education and ESL at Texas Christian University.

After graduating, she taught 1st Grade at Spring Branch ISD and 2nd Grade at The Kinkaid School. Kelsey and her husband currently live in Houston.

5. Williams Is The Only Member Of Her Family Who Didn’t Go To College In Texas

Branching out from the Lone Star State, Williams complete her undergraduate studies at Georgetown University before earning her masters at Princeton. She spent a few years coordinating U.S. aide in Syria, before becoming permanently based in Washington, D.C.

Williams started her new position working for Vice President Pence in March 2019.

