Kamiyah Street: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamiyah Lashae Street is a college basketball player who has been arrested and charged with murder in Georgia.

Police say Street, who has been the starting point guard at Kennesaw State University, was involved in a shooting that occurred on July 16, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The victim, identified as Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, was shot to death in a parking lot of an apartment complex. At least three other suspects have also been arrested in connection to the murder.

1. Kamiyah Street Faces Eight Charges Including Felony Murder & Aggravated Assault

Kamiyah Street was arrested on November 21, 2019, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate record lists eight charges:

Murder

3 counts of felony murder

Criminal attempt to commit armed robbery

2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The homicide investigation into the death of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne has been ongoing since his body was discovered on July 16, 2019. Police said he was found in the parking lot at the Heritage Station apartments in Atlanta.

A friend of the victim told police that as he and Hubbard-Etienne were getting out of a vehicle, they were approached by three men who started shooting at them. Hubbard-Etienne was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police now believe this was a “targeted shooting.”

Heavy has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department inquiring as to what role investigators believe Street may have played in the murder. According to court records, Street’s arraignment was scheduled for December 13.

2. Kamiyah Street’s Bio Has Been Removed From the Kennesaw State Website

ASUN Women's Basketball Weekly Awards – Kamiyah Street & Naqaiyyah Teague 2017-12-19T17:40:27.000Z

Kamiyah Street has been removed from the Kennesaw State basketball roster and her bio is no longer visible on the website. After her arrest, Assistant Athletic Director David Beall released a brief statement to the media.

“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

3. Kamiyah Street Was Named Player of the Week Days Before Her Arrest

Kamiyah Street racked up multiple accolades during her first two seasons at Kennesaw State. According to WXIA-TV, Street’s now-deleted bio on the school website listed awards that included ASUN Freshman of the Year, Second Team-All-Conference and Conference All-Freshman Team.

During her sophomore year, Street was designated as Player of the Week twice in the Atlantic Sun Conference, and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

A special moment for a special player. 💐💐💐 Kamiyah Street netted her 1,000th career point tonight against Mercer. pic.twitter.com/lJYZgMR6Ks — Kennesaw State WBB (@KSUOwlsWBB) November 14, 2019

Yahoo Sports reports that Street was averaging 21 points per game and reached her 1,000-career point during the current season.

Just two days before her arrest, Smith was named Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career by the ASUN Conference.

4. Street Is an Atlanta Native & Does Not Appear to Have Been Arrested Prior to This Case

Kamiya Street was born in March of 1999. She is originally from Atlanta and graduated from Mays High School in 2017. According to her profile on Max Preps, Street was ranked #28 on a list of top basketball recruits in the state of Georgia. She was ranked #812 nationally. She helped to lead her high school team to a state championship in 2017.

Street does not appear to have had previous run-ins with the law before being accused in the murder of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne. It is the only case that comes up in a search of Fulton County court records.

5. Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne’s Mother Says He Moved to Atlanta For School

"What are they going to do about this girl ? Why is she still able to breathe and enjoy life as if she did nothing ?" – The mother of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, 21, reacting to the arrest of Kamiyah Street. The KSU point guard is accused of playing a role in her son’s murder. pic.twitter.com/HNbuL4V4Ou — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 24, 2019

Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne was 21 years old when he was shot and killed, according to an obituary.

His mother, Maiyannie Hubbard-Armster, told WSB-TV that her son had moved to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University. She said Nashiem wanted to open his own business one day.

