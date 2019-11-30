Kelly Mehlenbacher Joins Michael Bloomberg’s Campaign After Resigning From Kamala Harris’ Campaign

Kelly Mehlenbacher was Kamala Harris’ director of operations. In a resignation letter published by the New York Times on November 29, it was revealed that Mehlenbacher, 35, has left the California senator’s campaign. At the time of writing, Senator Harris is campaigning at about 4 percent nationwide.

Mehlenbacher accused the Harris campaign of treating campaign staff shabbily. In one specific allegation, Mehlenbacher criticized the campaign for encouraging staff to move from Washington D.C. to Baltimore only to lay them off in order to concentrate on Iowa. Mehlenbacher says that “morale has never been lower” within the campaign. Mehlenbacher said that nobody from the leadership of the campaign has apologized to staff for the conditions they have been forced to work under. One scathing sentence in the letter reads, “This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly. With less than 90 days until Iowa, we still do not have a real plan to win.”

Mehlenbacher wrote in her letter that she still believes “that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win the General Election in 2020.” Despite this, Mehlenbacher has now joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s campaign. Mehlenbacher’s resignation came into effect on November 30. Politico was the first to report on that move on November 27. The outlet says that Mehlenbacher joins the campaign as deputy chief operating officer.

According to Mehlenbacher’s LinkedIn page, she was formerly the treasury manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. On that page, Mehlenbacher says that she is the Chief Operating Officer of Onward Together, Hillary Clinton’s progressive super PAC that was launched in 2017. In its first year, the committee raised over $3 million for liberal causes.

Between November 2011 and April 2014, Mehlenbacher worked as a White House Liaison for the State Department in the Obama administration. Mehlenbacher also worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign in accounts. Mehlenbacher graduated from Texas Tech University in 2007 with a degree in Political Science.

