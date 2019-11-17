Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 17

President Trump’s surprise medical exam on Saturday was part of his annual physical, according to the White House. The unscheduled hospital visit had caused a flurry of speculation.

Two chemistry teachers in Arkansas are accused of cooking meth… and no, not for a TV show.

And the retail chain Five Below, famous for selling items all under $5, had customers buzzing when some prices went above that price threshold.

TOP STORY: President Trump Had an Unscheduled Medical Exam at Walter Reed

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

President Trump spent a couple of hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. According to the White House, the president completed a portion of his annual physical exam, which he typically undergoes at the beginning of the calendar year.

The visit had not been included in the president’s public schedule. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham explained in a statement that President Trump decided to drop in while he had the time. “Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed.” Grisham added, “The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week.”

President Trump posted on Twitter that while at Walter Reed, he visited with the family of a soldier wounded in Afghanistan. “Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world.” The president also stated that he had begun “phase one of my yearly physical” while at the hospital and that everything looked “very good.”

The president’s unexpected visit to the hospital initially set off speculation that something was potentially wrong. His previous medical exams had been announced ahead of time but, as referenced above, Saturday’s exam had not been on the schedule that is released to the public. An opinion contributor for the Hill tweeted that “sources” had told him that the president was “being checked out for chest discomfort.” The White House refuted that claim.

OFF-BEAT: Chemistry Teachers Accused Of Cooking Meth

ICYMI: According to the Clark County Sheriff's Department, two Henderson State University professors have been arrested for making methamphetamine https://t.co/DjYIVf5KmZ pic.twitter.com/bjyzFkbxzm — KATV News (@KATVNews) November 16, 2019

Two chemistry professors at Henderson State University in Arkansas have been arrested for allegedly cooking meth. And no, this was not for an episode of Breaking Bad.

Bradley Allen Rowland and Terry David Bateman were taken into custody on Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. They both face charges for manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

It was not immediately clear whether the professors were accused of using a school laboratory to cook meth. University spokesperson Tina Hall said in a statement that a science center was closed in early October after a chemical odor was detected. Rowland and Bateman have been on administrative leave since October 11.

Breaking Bad was an AMC series starring Bryan Cranston. He portrayed a high school chemistry teacher who began cooking meth as a way to earn extra money for his family after he is diagnosed with lung cancer.

Ironically, Rowland talked about the show in a feature for Oracle Online shortly after he was hired at Henderson State. He told the college newspaper that he was a fan. “It was spot on and accurate when it came to the science, and, it has gotten a younger, newer generation interested in chemistry. I feel like it was a wonderful recruiting tool.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Five Below Is Raising Prices For the First Time In 17 Years

The retail chain Five Below is named that because all of its items are $5 or cheaper. The company was founded in 2002 in Philadelphia and since then has expanded to more than 900 stores in 36 states. But customers were recently stunned to discover higher price tags.

The chain is making a change for the first time in 17 years. Five Below has raised prices on electronics and certain toys. The items will be sectioned off in their own sections called “Ten Below Tech” and “Ten Below Gift Shop.”

In a statement on its website, Five Below explained that it needed to raise prices on certain items in order “to keep providing the products you love.” The company says that despite the change, the Five Below name will remain the same.

The statement added, “We understand this change surprised you. We’ve already received tons of feedback – some positive, some negative, all passionate – and we want to let you know that (a) we owed you this explanation and (b) our commitment is always to offer you the best possible value on the fun, new stuff you want.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Look out below! Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below normal Sunday morning in parts of the Northeast. Some spots will be in the single digits. A few record lows may be set. pic.twitter.com/Vi4CYlIFlx — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 16, 2019

Coastal flooding and wintry weather conditions are plaguing the East Coast as temperatures remain far below normal.

Five people, including three boys under age 10, were shot and killed in San Diego Saturday in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

The Salvation Army’s holiday “red kettles” will now include smart chips and QR codes that will allow shoppers to make digital donations.

The CDC says that fewer Americans are smoking than ever before while e-cigarette use continues to rise.

Ariana Grande tells fans she may have to postpone upcoming concerts due to a bad sinus condition.

CHECK THIS OUT

Be sure to check out the night sky this evening. The Leonids meteor shower will be at its peak. The experts at NASA say the best time to see the “shooting stars” is after midnight, at a location away from city lights.

The Leonids are visible annually as Earth passes through the debris left by the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. The meteors travel about 44 miles per second and viewers can expect to see about 15 meteors every hour.

This particular shower gets its name because the meteors appear to come from the constellation Leo. If you can’t make it outside, NASA typically offers live streams.

