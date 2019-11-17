Trump Chest Discomfort Claim After Walter Reed Visit

A contributor for the Hill who writes on veterans issues is claiming that President Donald Trump visited the hospital due to chest discomfort. That’s a different story from the White House statement on Trump’s November 16, 2019 visit to Walter Reed, which painted it as part of a routine annual exam.

“#BreakingNews Sources tell me from Walter Reed the President was being checked out for chest discomfort. No other information is available at this time,” Andrew Vernon wrote on Twitter on the evening of November 16, 2019. Vernon’s Twitter page profile says that he is “President & CEO. Opinion Contributor @thehill. @ColumbiaMSPH Alum & @UMaine Alum. @USArmy Veteran. #GoHabsGo.”

#BreakingNews Sources tell me from Walter Reed the President was being checked out for chest discomfort. No other information is available at this time. — Andrew Vernon (@VernonAndrewJ) November 17, 2019

Vernon’s tweet sparked a flurry of attention about possible Trump chest pain on social media. However, the chest pain report has not been confirmed by other sources, although others have written that it’s unusual how the president’s Walter Reed visit unfolded.

Vernon retweeted a questioning comment from Jonathan Wackrow, CNN law enforcement analyst, who wrote of the White House statements on the president’s trip to Walter Reed, “This does not add up; the White House Medical Unit has very comprehensive facilities at the White House complex that could easily accommodate most of what is needed in an annual physical. As a fmr USSS Agent assigned POTUS, I have never seen the annual formality occur in stages.” CNN reported, through sources, that the exam was not on Trump’s schedule and that the president spent two hours at Walter Reed.

This does not add up; the White House Medical Unit has very comprehensive facilities at the White House complex that could easily accommodate most of what is needed in an annual physical. As a fmr USSS Agent assigned POTUS, I have never seen the annual formality occur in stages. https://t.co/32KGdf8yXR — Jonathan Wackrow (@JDWackrow) November 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, on November 16, the White House confirmed that President Trump had visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for an exam. The White House made no reference to chest pain, claiming instead that the president was healthy without “complaints” and had gone to Walter Reed to “begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed.” The New York Post labeled this a “surprise visit.”

Vernon’s biography on the Hill website, where he sometimes opines about veterans’ issues, says, “Andrew Vernon was a career employee at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for seven years. Vernon is principal for Veteran and Military Affairs at Andrew Vernon & Associates. He holds a master’s degree in Education from the University of Maine, and a master’s degree in Health Administration from the Columbia University Joseph L. Mailman School of Public Health. You can find him on Twitter: @Vernon_AndrewJ.”

Vernon is an Army veteran who has also tried to raise attention to veterans’ suicides in the past. Vernon’s Twitter is also filled with retweets of posts about Bernie Sanders’ policy positions, among others (Sanders, of course, recently had a heart attack). Vernon has retweeted posts critical of Trump, such as a tweet from Democratic Sen. Jon Tester that reported, “We found out that the Trump Administration purposely blocked thousands of #VietnamVeterans from getting the health care and benefits they earned” and a comment by Gen. James Mattis roasting the president. You can see his Hill articles here.

I’m outside Walter Reed while the president gets his physical. Meanwhile there is a lot of speculation about what the doctors here will tell him about his condition. I will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/GFnxQcm9Bl — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) November 16, 2019

The White House Said the President’s Exam Was in Anticipation of a ‘Busy 2020’

According to CNN, the White House said that Trump, 73, went to Walter Reed for a “quick exam and labs.” The network reported that, according to the White House, this was part of an annual physical exam, anticipating a “very busy 2020.”

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

President Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center completing "portions" of his annual physical exam, according to press secretary Stephanie Grisham. https://t.co/8HwSAOIPXn pic.twitter.com/qqzcwG96hc — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2019

Josh Dawsey, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted this quote from Grisham after Trump’s Walter Reed visit: “After a quick exam and labs, the President is headed back downtown. The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week.”

From Stephanie Grisham: “After a quick exam and labs, the President is headed back downtown.

The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 16, 2019

Grisham has not responded to Vernon’s claim.

Trump Has Been Deemed Generally Healthy in Past Exams, But He’s Old for a President & Has Some Warning Signs

In 2018, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported for CNN that President Trump “has a common form of heart disease” that was common among men his age and easy to address with the right lifestyle and medication changes. If he didn’t make those changes, Gupta warned in that article, Trump had “a moderate risk of having a heart attack in the next three to five years.”

However, according to USA Today, Trump was declared healthy after undergoing his last physical exam in February 2019.

“I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, wrote then. A physical in 2018 found that Trump was on the verge of obesity, though, USA Today reported. In the 2019 exam, Trump was deemed to have crossed the obesity threshold; that was a “checkup supervised by his physician and involving a panel of 11 specialists,” The New York Post reported.

His doctor used superlatives in describing Trump’s health during a previous physical as president. Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, said Trump was in “excellent health,” something he attributed to “incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him,” The Post reported. Jackson later found himself in controversies of his own.

Trump was the oldest president ever inaugurated.

On average, presidents are 55 years old at the time of their inauguration in the United States, although some of the Democrats vying for the 2020 presidential nomination of their party are older than Donald Trump.

