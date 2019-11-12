Rapper Lil Reese Shot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rapper Lil Reese, who’s real name is Tavares Taylor, was shot in Chicago on November 11, around 2:30 p.m. local time. While rumors that flooded Twitter saying the he died, the 26-year-old remains alive. Reese was the victim involved the shooting in Country Club Hills on 167th Street and Pulaski Road, is in grave condition, but recuperating.

Police said that when they arrived to the scene, officers found a vehicle with fresh blood in the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the door. Witnesses said a man had taken the victim from the scene.

After officers searched nearby hospitals, police found a male with a gunshot wound to the neck area at South Suburban Hospital’s emergency room in Hazel Crest, police said. He was then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

ABC News confirmed the news. Hospital officials at Christ Medical Center identified the victim as Reese and said he is in critical condition.

Reese’s close friend and “Distance” collaborator Lil Durk, sent out a message on Twitter to clear up some of the confusion, but his note was quit vague. He tweeted, “Reese good” with a purple heart emoji. While this was seemingly a positive update, it still left a lot of questions to be answered regarding Reese’s health.

The incident, without identifying Reese, was reported by NBC Chicago, in which several streets in the Country Club Hills area remained closed for hours as police investigated the shooting.

1. A Description Of The Suspect’s Car Has Been Released, But No Arrests Have Been Made

Police told WGN News, who was also reporting on this alleged shooting that the wounded man’s car was being pursued by the driver of a white or grey sedan. The driver of that vehicle got out of his car and shot the man with what witnesses called a small rifle, and that the driver of the other car fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the wounded man at a nearby hospital who had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck area, and is said to be in extremely grave condition. The name of the wounded man was not immediately released.

Police are currently searching for the car, described as a white, grey or silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, with Wisconsin licenses plate. Police did not release a detailed description of the driver. The investigation by Country Club Hills police is ongoing, and they not taken any suspects into custody.

2. Reese Has Been Arrested Numerous Times

Lil Reese found himself behind bars in 2016 after being picked up on “indirect criminal contempt charges,” as reported by Complex. Previously, the rapper was arrested twice in 2013, on theft, for allegedly stealing a 2006 BMW, and then the next month, for marijuana possession charges.

In 2014, Reese was put in prison for felony possession of a firearm.

3. Lil Reese Has Been An Emerging Name in The Rap Industry For 8 Years

Reese dropped out high school during junior year to pursue music, and broke out after appearing on Chief Keef’s breakout 2012 single “I Don’t Like,” released his debut mixed tape, Don’t Like, later that year, and then followed that with a second mixtape Supa Savage in 2013. Over time, he’s garnered over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and worked with fellow artists such as Freddie Gibbs, Juelz Santana, Rick Ross, Drake, Fredo Santana, and released a collaborate EP, Supa Vultures, with Lil Durk.

On the morning of November 11, Reese had posted on on his official Facebook page the official music video for the song, “Ain’t Witchu 4sho,” which is off his latest EP, Get Back Gang 2. He is signed with Def Jam Records.

Reese also sent a message via Instagram stories. His written note said, “Happy Veterans day to me. imma real life getto vet” with the purple smiling devil face emoji.

4. Thoughts & Prayers For Lil Reese’s Recovery Flooded Twitter

After the news was confirmed that Lil Reese had not died, there was relief throughout his community of fans. However, knowing that the rapper was still struggling in the hospital, users online, fellow artists, and his nearly 908K followers on Twitter shared their hopes that he makes a full recovery.

5. Reese Lost His Grandmother Earlier This Year

In January, Reese shared photos of him and his mother attending his grandmother’s funeral. He captioned the pictures, “Just started this year off and i Loss my grandma already I’m sick af off it I can’t lie im hurt as f*** but my head up.”

While the rappers travels to Los Angeles, Miami and around the country frequently for shows, his home base remains in Chicago.

