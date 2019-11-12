Marie Yovanovitch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify in a public hearing before the House of Representatives on Friday as part of the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Marie Yovanovitch Has a Long Career at the State Department, Serving as Ambassador for Ukraine, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

Marie Yovanovitch joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986, according to an official State Department bio.

“Remember, she’s a career diplomat,” NPR’s Steve Inskeep said. “Unlike some ambassadors who are friends or supporters of a president, she served whoever was in the White House. Ukrainians say she was professional and worked hard to represent U.S. policy.”

Yovanovitch has served in several overseas posts, including Ottawa, Moscow, London and Mogadishu. She served under three U.S. presidents: George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

2. Marie Yovanovitch Is Scheduled to Testify at a Public Hearing Before the House of Representatives on Friday in the Impeachment Inquiry Against President Trump

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s phone calls with Ukrainian President head into a public hearing phase this week with several key witnesses testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

The committee will also hear testimony from Bill Taylor, who also served as ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is set to testify on Friday.

3. Marie Yovanovitch Testified in Closed Hearings on Capitol Hill On October 11

Chairman Schiff: Former U.S. Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is "one of the first witnesses to this irregular back channel that the president established with Rudy Giuliani and the damage that it was doing to America's national security."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/uJFKUD0RWQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified before the House Oversight and Reform, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees in a closed hearing on Oct. 11. She told lawmakers that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told her to tweet a message of support for President Donald Trump in order to remain in her position.

She said Sondland told her that “you need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the President, and that all these are lies and everything else.” She also testified that Sondland said to her: “You know the president. Well, maybe you don’t know him personally, but you know, you know, the sorts of things that he likes. You know, go out there battling aggressively and, you know, praise him or support him.”

Read the transcript of her testimony here:

BREAKING: House Intel, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees just released transcripts of testimony from Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley. It's time for the American public to see the evidence for themselves:https://t.co/SorlVusrPw — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 4, 2019

4. Marie Yovanovitch Was Recalled to Washington in May, President Donald Trump Called Her ‘Bad News’ in a Phone Call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July

According to a recently unclassified “Memorandum of Telephone Conversation” between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, Trump said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “bad news.”

Trump: The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that. Zelensky: On top of that, I would kindly ask you if you have any additional information that you can provide to us, it would be very helpful for the investigation to make sure that we administer justice in our country with regard to the Ambassador to the United States from Ukraine as far as I recall her name was Ivanovich. It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100%. Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous president and she was on his side. She would not accept me as a new president well enough. Trump: Well, she’s going to go through some things.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her position as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on May 20. According to Quartz:

“Yovanovitch started getting some political attention in March when she called on the Ukrainian government to do more to fight corruption. The Ukrainian government retaliated just a few weeks later—the nation’s top prosecutor claimed that Yovanovitch had given him a list of names that he should not prosecute. Republicans clamored for her recall, though multiple government sources told Foreign Policy that the claims were unfounded. Democrats spoke out in Yovanovitch’s favor. But in May, the Republicans prevailed; by the end of the month, Yovanovitch had been pushed from her post just two months before she was initially scheduled.”

5. Marie Yovanovitch Is Currently a Senior State Department Fellow at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

After being recalled to Washington, D.C., from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch joined Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy as a Senior State Department Fellow, according to her official bio for the school.

Yovanovitch has also served as the dean of the School of Language Studies at the Foreign Service Institute and deputy Commandant at the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University, where she taught national security strategy.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and Russian from Princeton University in 1980.