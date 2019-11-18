Marie Yovanovitch Visits DC Jazz Club & Gets Unexpected Standing Ovation

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador who was controversially removed from her position after over 30 years of service by President Donald Trump, and who testified during the House of Representatives’ public impeachment hearings last week, was spotted visiting Blues Alley on Sunday night, one of the most popular jazz clubs in Washington D.C.

Yovanovitch, whose brave words made even Representative Denny Heck tear up, was trashed online by the President during the hearing, and after what must’ve an incredibly stressful week, tried to quietly attend Arturo Sandoval’s show at Blues Alley. While moving back to her seat in the dark and crowded jazz club, a fellow audience member recognized her, and the entire crowd suddenly broke out into thunderous applause.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on Twitter by Lisa Dickey. She captioned the clip, “Spontaneous ovation tonight at a DC jazz club for #MarieYovanovitch. Grateful for your courage and integrity, Ambassador! #Impeachment #ImpeachTrump.” In the background, you can hear shouts of “Thank you!” and “I love you so much!” and at the, “We’re so grateful.”

Spontaneous ovation tonight at a DC jazz club for #MarieYovanovitch. Grateful for your courage and integrity, Ambassador! #Impeachment #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/GYwpQQdvJq — Lisa Dickey (@LisaWritesBooks) November 18, 2019

READ NEXT: Rye Dag Holmboe: Meet Helena Bonham Carter’s 32-Year-old Boyfriend