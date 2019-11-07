Nicholas Phinazee Bryan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicholas Phinazee Bryan is the Georgia man police say used racial slurs in a Waffle House before he was shot to death by patrons there.

The press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation paints a sharply different picture of Nicholas Bryan than his family’s obituary for him does; the obit describes Bryan as a “loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend” who loved “everyone.”

In a press release, the GBI announced that, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Robert Lewis Henderson, Jr. and Antonio DeMarty Evans “turned themselves in to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office for charges stemming from the death of Nicholas Bryan.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Have Charged Henderson With Murder

Despite the alleged racial slur angle, authorities have accused one of the two suspects, Henderson, of murder.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, the press release states, “GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Henderson and Evans. Henderson is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. Evans is charged with Tampering with Evidence. Their arrests come after the November 1, 2019 death investigation that occurred at the Waffle House in Jackson, Georgia.”

According to the release, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at approximately 12:36 a.m., the GBI Region 6 office “was requested by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting investigation at the Waffle House located at 3201 Hwy 36 West, Jackson, GA.”

2. Police Say That Bryan Used Racial Slurs, Which Sparked a Physical Altercation Before the Shooting

The preliminary investigation, according to GBI, revealed that Robert Lewis Henderson, Jr, 36, of Flovilla, GA, and Antonio DeMarty Evans, 39, of Flovilla, GA, “were located at the Waffle House and had a confrontation with Bryan. Bryan was using racial slurs towards Henderson and Evans and was asked to leave the premises by Waffle House staff.”

A fight then broke out, GBI says, writing, “Evans and Bryan began having a physical altercation, at which time, Henderson, Jr. fired one round at Bryan, striking him.”

According to GBI, Bryan “was transported to Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, GA where he later died at approximately 3:00 a.m. Bryan was transported to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.”

3. Nicholas Bryan Was a Member of a Sheet Metal Workers Union Who Managed His Family’s Farm

According to his obituary, Bryan, 27, was from Milner. He was born in Griffin, Georgia. “Nicholas always brought a loving smile and a helping hand to his family and all he encountered. Nicholas graduated from Lamar County High School in 2010, where he was a member of Skills USA,” the obit says.

Nicholas “worked for BHW of Jonesboro, GA, and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 85 Union. He also managed, maintained and operated his family’s land, Phinazee/Bryan Farms, where most recently he impassioned his bountiful energy, commitment and faith in Matt and Crystal, as Site Operations Director for Wedstock,” the obituary continued.

It described Bryan as “an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting turkeys, ducks and deer, from a very young age, and harvested many trophy mounts. His love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, began on youth turkey hunts alongside his Mama and Daddy at Rum Creek WMA. He was a member of Rock Springs Church, where he was dedicated and baptized.”

4. Nicholas Bryan Was a Married Father

Nicholas Bryan was married to his high school sweetheart, and, together, they were the father of a daughter.

He was also survived by a sister, his parents, and other relatives. “Nicholas was a loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, and will always be remembered by his bright, shining smile and his love of EVERYone,” the obit continued.

A lengthy video posted with the obituary starts by showing a hunter’s camouflaged legs walking through the woods. The obituary video contains many scenes showing him with his young child.

5. Police Received Three 911 Calls That Night From the Waffle House

Police received three 911 calls in quick succession that night.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 10:57 p.m., the Butts County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center “received three different 911 calls regarding disturbances at the Waffle House. The first call was regarding an irate customer, the second call was regarding a fight, and the third call was regarding shots fired, all of which were within several minutes,” the release states.

“Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Waffle House. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they discovered Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, GA, who suffered a gunshot wound.”