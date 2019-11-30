Randi Chaverria: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Randi Chaverria is the former high school teacher in Texas who has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Police say Chaverria engaged in sexual contact with a male Round Rock High School student, including at least twice inside her classroom, during the fall of 2019.

She turned herself in to police and is facing a felony charge.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Randi Chaverria Performed Oral Sex On a Student At Least Twice In a Classroom

Round Rock teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with studentA Round Rock High School teacher turned herself in to Williamson County Jail on Tuesday morning accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student. 2019-11-26T23:32:45.000Z

Randi Chaverria is accused of carrying on the sexual affair with the male student over the course of several weeks during the fall of 2019. According to a police affidavit cited by KVUE-TV, Chaverria performed oral sex on the student at least twice in her classroom at Round Rock High School.

The student confirmed to police that those incidents occurred in mid-October. He also showed investigators text messages the two had exchanged over the course of the relationship. He told police that she would call him to meet up for sexual encounters.

2. Randi Chaverria Was Arrested & Faces a Felony Charge of ‘Improper Relationship Between Educator & Student’

Administrators at Round Rock High School first became aware of the allegations against Randi Chaverria on November 18. According to a letter sent out to parents, Chaverria “had elected to take leave” before the report was seen by school officials. She resigned on November 19.

The school notified law enforcement and barred Chaverria from returning to the school campus. Inmate records with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office show that Chaverria was arrested on Tuesday, November 26. She turned herself in and was released later that same day after posting bond.

Chaverria is charged with “Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.” In Texas, the charge is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

3. Randi Chaverria Was Named Teacher of the Year in 2018

Randi Chaverria is an award-winning teacher. In 2018, she was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. The district noted in a press release on May 8, 2018, that Chaverria had been teaching for five years. She had been the Family Science Teacher at Round Rock for two years at that point.

The release explains that Chaverria “credits her family’s unwavering belief in education and coming from a family of educators as her reason for developing a passion for teaching.” Chaverria was quoted explaining how she hoped to inspire her students to become active community members.

“The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community. More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better.”

Chaverria was also credited for leading a project at the high school called Adopt-A-Child, a program that benefited elementary students in the district.

4. Randi Chaverria Is Married With Children & Her Husband Is Also a Round Rock Teacher

Randi Chaverria is no longer listed on the Round Rock High School’s directory. But a glance at the website shows that her husband, Eric Chaverria, is a business teacher. The accompanying bio notes that Mr. Chaverria has been a teacher for a decade and just recently started working at Round Rock.

On her fashion website, Randi Chaverria mentioned in her biography that she got married a few years after graduating from college. The post appears to have been written in January of 2019. “Fast forward several years (let your imagination paint the pictures in your mind)… marriage to my hunky husband…. moving to Paris, Texas (not France….) … having a couple of kids…”

5. Chaverria Was Teaching Fashion Design at Round Rock High School & Pursued a Career In the Industry Before Becoming a Teacher

Randi Chaverria appears to have either deleted her social media pages or made them private since her arrest. But as of this writing, her website called “Designing Futures Professional Development” was still active.

Chaverria explained on the blog that the program was meant to help others develop teaching strategies. She wrote, “Whether you’re new to teaching Fashion and are looking for ideas to get you started, or you’re looking to boost your confidence in teaching skills in which you may not have much experience, or maybe you’ve been teaching this class for years– this conference is for you! Designing Futures Professional Development offers a variety of sessions that will teach you the skills you need to infuse your Fashion Design program with new content and attract more students to your program that are seeking to gain the skills that will prepare them for the fashion industry or lay their foundation for success in higher education.”

In a biographical blog post, Chaverria explained at the top: “If you didn’t already know this about me, I’m the fashion design teacher at Round Rock High School. I LOOOOVVEEE teaching fashion design because it’s my passion and I’ve worked towards a career in fashion ever since I was in high school.”

Chaverria explained that she studied fashion design at Baylor University. She spent one year studying abroad in Florence, Italy. Chaverria says that after graduating, she got a job as an assistant designer at Dillard’s Corporate Office in Little Rock, Arkansas. After meeting her husband, they moved to Paris, Texas, where she says she worked as a store manager for Maurice’s and also began teaching “Family and Consumer Sciences.” Chaverria says the family’s next move was to Round Rock.

READ NEXT: Former Amazon Mexico CEO Suspected In Wife’s Murder