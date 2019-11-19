Slim Tristan aka Tristan Summers Shot Dead in Virginia

Slim Tristan aka Tristan Summers was shot dead at a recording studio in Woodridge, Virginia, following a fight with a group of men. The shooting occurred in the early hours of November 18 at DMV Studios, according to the Prince William County Police Department. He was 32 years old.

Police say that when they responded to the scene at around 1 a.m., Tristan was laying with gunshot wounds in the recording studio’s parking lot. The studio is located along the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in Woodridge. Tristan was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported at the time of writing. Anybody with any information in relation to the killing is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department on 703-792-7000. The case is being handled by the Prince William County Homicide Unit.

Tristan was a rapper out of the District neighborhood of Washington D.C. This was Tristan’s final Facebook post:

According to the Washington Post’s tracking data, there have been more than 260 shooting deaths in the Washington D.C. area in 2019.

