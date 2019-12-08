Fayetteville Square: Shooting Kills Police Officer Nearby

A police officer was shot and killed behind the police station in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the chief described it as an execution that occurred as the officer waited in a parking lot for his partner. He said that the suspect appeared to have no motive.

The shooting, which took place as a Christmas lights event unfolded nearby in Fayetteville Square, sparked widespread panic.

Kelly O’Neill, a KNWA-TV journalist, revealed the tragic news: “Fayetteville Chief of Police Mike Reynolds confirms the shooter and a police officer has died. It happened at 9:40pm in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department.”

In a press conference broadcast on Periscope, the chief said, “The suspect came in the back parking lot and just executed my officer….The suspect was down in the alley and the officer was down in the back parking lot.” He said it appears there is only one suspect. He said the shooting took place in the parking lot where officers park their cars. “The officer was waiting on his partner..this gentleman walked up” and shot him, he said. You can watch the chief’s comments here:

The chief said that officers had “located one of our officers down next to one of our cruisers. Our officer had been shot. We engaged with the bad guy. Chased the suspect into the alley just south of the PD, which separates the police department and city prosecutor’s office. They encountered the suspect. Engaged the suspect.” He said the suspect “had no motive at all.” The names have not been released, but both the officer and suspect are deceased, the chief said.

Heartbroken for Fayetteville Police tonight. Please be in prayer for the officer’s family, friends, and the Fayetteville PD. — Jared Miller (@Jrod99LE) December 8, 2019

Earlier, the television station had reported that “a shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Rock Street, according to Central EMS. Rock Street is near the Fayetteville Square.” 5News reported that the coroner was at the scene and there was heavy police presence downtown. 4029TV described the incident as reports of “shots fired” at the intersection of Archibald and Block.

BREAKING – CMS responds to shooting behind the Fayetteville Police Department. #NWANews https://t.co/IA8MG5h7kC pic.twitter.com/3TG5LmEzn3 — Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) December 8, 2019

People said they heard 15-20 gunshots in rapid succession, and a shooting occurred “behind the police station,” journalist Andrew Epperson said on Twitter. “Clearly something has gone on here outside the square…a very serious situation going on here.” Epperson said there was a “large police presence. They were carrying rifles, and barking out orders.”

BREAKING – CMS responds to shooting behind the Fayetteville Police Department. #NWANews https://t.co/Q2kjdXqFQ3 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) December 8, 2019

One social media account said that “people are hiding in the restaurants on the square,” and that authorities were doing CPR on a police officer. Another man wrote on Twitter, “CONFIRMED: People at the Town Square who were previously taking shelter have been told they are allowed to leave in safety by Police. #Fayetteville.”

You can listen to live scanner audio for Fayetteville here. Police said at one point that they were walking two witnesses down, and they referred to a patient. They also spoke on the scanner about creating a staging area for the news media. Police said they didn’t need anymore help from surrounding agencies.

Here’s what you need to know:

Panic Broke Out at the Lights of the Ozarks

Add this beautiful place to the list of spaces not immune to gun violence. Pray for our heroic first responders tonight, Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/tfoM0G9yqH — 🎅🏼Bobby Ho! Ho! Ho!ward🎄 (@BobbyHoward63) December 8, 2019

Lisa Brence, a news director for KNWA-TV, was at the Christmas lights event when the incident occurred. At first, people thought the shooting had happened at the Lights of the Ozarks event at Fayetteville Square or they weren’t sure what was going on.

Commotion on #FayettevilleAR Square during Lights of the Ozarks. Shane & I were literally taking this pic when everyone started running & screaming “shooter.” Police sirens & lights immediately followed. We are working to get info. No word yet if it’s legit. #NWAnews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/6ehXRTytOL — Lisa Brence (@theLovelyLisaB) December 8, 2019

“Commotion on #FayettevilleAR Square during Lights of the Ozarks. Shane & I were literally taking this pic when everyone started running & screaming ‘shooter,'” Brence wrote. “Police sirens & lights immediately followed. We are working to get info. No word yet if it’s legit.” Tragically, it later turned out that the officer was shot and killed.

Reports of shots fired near/on the Fayetteville square. Police dispatch logs indicated a call listed as ‘shooting’ for 9:41pm. Area may still be active. Exercise caution in downtown Fayetteville. — brandon c. turner (@senator_turner) December 8, 2019

Dan Skoff, a metereologist for KNWA, wrote, “Lots of Police presence on the Fayetteville Square. Heard reports from a few minutes ago of a shots fired and possible injuries. Did anyone experience this? It was packed there tonight and now no one is walking around now.”

There is an active shooter in the Town Square in FAYETTEVILLE ARKANSAS. I don’t know anything else but know someone in the square right now. For any of my U of A friends that see this, spread the word and tell your friends. — Fabulous Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) December 8, 2019

The website for Lights of the Ozarks says, “Each year Fayetteville Parks and Recreation workers spend over 3,300 hours decorating the Downtown Square with over 400,000 lights. Holiday activities on the Historic Downtown Square will be going on through December 31, weather permitting.”

#BREAKING lots of Police presence on the Fayetteville Square. Heard reports from a few minutes ago of a shots fired and possible injuries. Did anyone experience this? It was packed there tonight and now no one is walking around now. pic.twitter.com/mE5mlsQw6F — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) December 8, 2019

Edwin Santos wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Fayetteville police. I’m blessed my son and I are safe. Scariest thing I’ve done as a parent.”

“Shooting on the Fayetteville square during the Christmas lights show smh we can’t have anything nice,” wrote another person on Twitter.

“Jesus Christ we were going to the bar in Fayetteville square tonight and decided to stay at the sorority house playing f*cking Mafia and there is a f*cking shooting. I’m shaking. We should have been there right now. We have sisters there right now. Jesus,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

Be safe out there, folks. Shooting on the square tonight in Fayetteville. — Alyssa (@apapineau) December 8, 2019

Others were more succinct. “There is an active shooter on the Fayetteville square. Be careful everyone. 😐” wrote one man.

“Y’all I don’t have a ton of details but it sounds like you should stay away from the Fayetteville square right now. Reports of an incident coming in. Not sure what it is yet. Stay safe,” a man wrote.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting.