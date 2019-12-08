Why Are Flags Half-Staff Today, Dec. 8? See the State Proclamations

Why are flags half-staff on Sunday, December 8? Although yesterday, December 7, we had a national half-staff proclamation from President Donald Trump for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, there are no national proclamations in place today. It’s possible that some households might still have their flags at half staff from yesterday. But a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset today also. Here’s a look at the people being honored or remembered today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in the Memory of Those No Longer with Us

In Florida, flags are flying half-staff from until December 13, 2019 in remembrance of the victims killed on December 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a proclamation: “In honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless act of violence committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, today, December 6, 2019, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida. The flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, December 13, 2019.”

U.S. and Florida state flags will be flown half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds. Below is a statement made by Gov. Ron DeSantis:

We are praying hard for the victims and families impacted by today’s shooting at NAS Pensacola. As a Navy veteran, today hits especially close to home. NAS Pensacola is a special place and these brave warriors who wear the wings come here for flight training to protect and serve our great nation. My administration and state agencies have deployed and will continue to provide support personnel and services to all of the military, civilians and families impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. Today’s shooting not only strikes at the heart of Northwest Florida, but for the Navy nationwide and around the world. The response we saw from the deputies at Escambia County Sheriff’s office and active personnel responding to the scene is commendable and lives were saved because of the bravery of those wearing the uniform of the U.S. Navy and our local law enforcement, including from those who were wounded and still worked to help others. Their bravery will not be in vain. We have learned that the shooter was a foreign national in the employ of a foreign service and the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for the victims and they’re going to owe a debt here.”

In Minnesota, U.S. and state flags will fly half-staff at state and federal buildings from Dec. 6 at 2:05 p.m. until Dec. 9 at 2:05 p.m. in remembrance of the three Minnesota National Guard soldiers who died in a helicopter crash near Kimball. Contact with the helicopter was lost at 2:05 p.m. on December 5 after the helicopter took off for a maintenance test flight, thus why the half-staff proclamation begins and ends at 2:05 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement:

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Central Minnesota. These fine soldiers served with distinction and put others before themselves. The people of Minnesota honor these soldiers for their dedicated service, pray for their loved ones, and recognize their ultimate sacrifice to our state and country.”

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.