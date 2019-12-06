Pensacola NAS Active Shooter Is Dead: Sheriff’s Department

There was an active shooter at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, but the gunman is now dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. “Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” NAS Pensacola wrote on its Facebook page.

“Active shooter is deceased,” the U.S. Navy also confirmed on Twitter. “One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. NAS Pensacola is on lockdown.”

The shooter is “confirmed dead,” the Escambia County Sheriff wrote on its Facebook page on December 6, 2019. “The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola.” WEAR-TV later reported that 9 people were being treated at one hospital; Tallahassee.com reported that 10 people were taken to various hospitals.

According to WEAR-TV, deputies shot and killed the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

BREAKING: @ECSONews confirms the active shooter at NAS Pensacola is dead. Deputies shot and killed the shooter. Details: https://t.co/YtKgb21izn pic.twitter.com/0vdzpfcCjg — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) December 6, 2019

The reports are very preliminary. The reports of a Pensacola active shooter come after an active shooter wounded three people, killing two of them, at the Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii. They also come after a wild police chase of a stolen UPS truck in the Miami area left four people dead, including the UPS truck driver, who was taken hostage, and an innocent bystander.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active shooter at NAS Pensacola. Here at Baptist Hospital I just saw a US Navy ambulance arrive. @weartv pic.twitter.com/hBrqdFXpXV — Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) December 6, 2019

A Dispatcher Said There Was an Active Shooter Situation Unfolding at the Base, Reports Say

The New York Times reported that the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida “employs more than 16,000 military personnel.” The motive is not yet clear. It’s also not clear where on the base the shooting occurred.

“#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station,” the U.S. Navy wrote on its Twitter page.

CNN called a dispatcher at the Naval Air Station and was told: “We have an active situation right now.” There was a massive law enforcement response. “I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it’s going on right now,” said Amber Southard, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, to CNN.

NAS Pensacola is on lockdown right now because of a reported active shooter on the base. Authorities say please stay away. This video is from a listener who saw police passing him on the highway. pic.twitter.com/GiW7tKsjso — Andrew McKay (@andrewmckay1620) December 6, 2019

There may be a number of casualties, according to WEAR-TV.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooter situation.

