Greta Thunberg Trolls President Trump With New Twitter Bio

Greta Thunberg has mastered the art of the subtle troll when it comes to President Trump. The 16-year-old environmental activist was named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2019 which drew the ire of President Trump who attacked Thunberg on Twitter.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg responded almost immediately on Twitter. Not directly but in a more subtle way. She changed her Twitter profile to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has lashed out at Thunberg. Greta condemned the actions of world leaders in a fiery speech at the annual U.N. climate change conference in September.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” She exclaimed during her speech.

In response to the tweet, Trump offered some condescending words via Twitter. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump wrote. “‘So nice to see!”

Thunberg quickly changed her Twitter profile bio shortly after to: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

President Trump was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2016 for winning the presidential election against Hillary Clinton. He’s clearly not happy with the direction the magazine took this year.

Time Magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote about the Swedish teenager in the issue, saying she “has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington,”

Thunberg has taken the attacks in stride and remains focused on her activism. She has no desire to meet with Trump to discuss climate change, “I don’t understand why I would do that,” Thunberg said last month on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” “I don’t see what I could tell him that he hasn’t already heard, and I just think it would be a waste of time, really.”

The friction between Trump and Thunberg isn’t surprising, the President doesn’t believe in global warming and Thunberg is the worldwide spokesperson for it, but his comments towards her and handling of their disagreements have drawn criticism from world leaders.

People Condemn President Trump’s Comments

President Trump faced considerable backlash for his tweets towards Thunberg. Gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg wrote, “Go @GretaThunberg. Love your new Twitter description. You were attacked by a pathetic man who gets his pathetic joy from attacking others. Thank you for being amazing!!!”

The reason why you hate Greta Thunberg is because she represents everything you hate listening to; women, children, people with disabilities, science and just people who are smarter than you in general. I forgot “she’s the person of the year” 😉 https://t.co/Rre4kIdqhR — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) December 12, 2019

Greta Thunberg doesn’t have an anger management issue. She has Asperger’s syndrome, which she considers to be her superpower. Just 16-years-old, making the cover of Time Magazine, and fighting both climate change and discrimination. So yeah, chill Greta. You got Trump on the run. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 12, 2019

Greta Thunberg deserves an award for consistently making all the worst people mad pic.twitter.com/EsSR0BNkrc — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 12, 2019

This is what it looks like when a 16 year old kid outsmarts and outclasses the President of The United States.@realDonaldTrump just got done attacking and demeaning her on Twitter. Her response is priceless and in her profile. ☺

So much respect for @GretaThunberg. Well done. pic.twitter.com/ZdggM4GA9T — Rob Gorski (@theautismdad) December 12, 2019

Thunberg has been open about her struggle with Asperger’s Syndrome which she calls a “superpower”. She credits the disorder with giving her “super focus” on the climate change issues and driving her to becoming the international spokesperson for global warming. Trump once mocked a reporter with a disability during a 2016 presidential rally.

Users on Twitter started using the hashtag “#bebest” which is the official hashtag of Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaigns. Users were mocking the hashtag as a way to point out President Trump’s refusal to adhere to it as he mocks Thunberg on Twitter. Many users questioned why the President wasn’t listening to his wife’s advice.

So ridiculous. Where's @FLOTUS to remind her husband to #BeBest? Thought it was bad to attack minors? A grown man bullying a 16 year old… Don't ever chill Greta. Also keep sailing bc that's pretty cool. https://t.co/8BLP8NZOrS — Pat Firth (@PatrickLFirth) December 12, 2019

The online disagreements soon moved past the most recent back and forth between the unlikely foes.

Allegations of Hypocrisy From Democrats and Conservatives

Did you tell your horrible husband to leave @GretaThunberg alone? Peep his twitter, chick & whisper #BeBest. Maybe he’ll listen to you. As for shame, bopping a man who is married to get a green card for you & ultimately your parents isn’t exactly awesome. But do you @Flotus! 😘 https://t.co/JqUYc0qiJH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 12, 2019

Conservatives were upset last week when law professor Pamela Karlan mentioned Barron Trump during an impeachment hearing to prove a point, “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” said Karlan, who is in favor of President Donald Trump being impeached.

Melania responded to Karlan on Twitter, “”A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.” She wrote, “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.” Karlan later apologized for mentioning the President’s son.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the hypocrisy of calling out Karlan while President Trump continues to antagonize and mock a disabled teenager on Twitter.

Hey @FLOTUS…since you’re so outraged when children are used and bullied…how about a public rebuke of your sociopath husband for bullying a 16 year old girl with Asperger’s? Oh right, I forgot, “I really don’t care, do you?” #BeBest #Melania #Trump #GretaThunberg — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 12, 2019

No adult should ever get into a nasty public argument with a teenager, and so, I trust Greta Thunberg will remember that and ignore this child. https://t.co/Fk669ZkVG5 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 12, 2019

I see the President is mocking Greta Thunberg to the delight of his base. A quote from 8 days ago, from his wife: “you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it” — Jessica Shortall 🧂 (@jessicashortall) December 12, 2019

Conservative talking heads also commented on the issue and didn’t understand why the 16-year-old won the award. They offered up suggestions on who they believe was deserving of the honor and also mocked Thunberg.

Dear Time magazine~ You couldn't find a Medal Of Honor awardee, a *fallen* service member or any other service member or Veteran to be the "person" of the year? Greta Thunberg, Stalin & Hitler? You are also the sworn ENEMY of this Constitutional Republic! Love,

America — Sean White USMC PI SDI ⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️ (@USMCSDI) December 12, 2019

“Activist” Greta Thunberg named TIME magazine “person of the year.” Anyone know what she did besides skip school and throw a tantrum? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 11, 2019

Here you go @TIME we fixed this for you. pic.twitter.com/ghCh78Jb1T — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 12, 2019

Wow, this is unbelievable?? Really?? As if you didn't know. You posed for this magazine cover! Come on! pic.twitter.com/bBEHhK8p4w — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 12, 2019

Aside from changing her Twitter bio, Greta has remained focus on her goal of trying to influence policy around the world to combat climate change. She tweeted about the UK election and said “Every election is a climate election. Vote for your children. Vote for the planet. Vote for future generations. Vote for humanity. #GE2019 #UKElection.”

One thing’s for certain, this Twitter feud is far from over. As Thunberg’s status continues to grow this public war of words will only intensify.

