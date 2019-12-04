Jackson State University: ‘Active Shooter on Campus’

Jackson State University officials said that an active shooter was on their campus in Mississippi on December 4. The school is on lockdown.

A tweet from the school’s official account at 12:39 p.m. read, “We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lockdown. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.”

There are no reports of any injuries at the time of writing.

Jackson State University is a historically black university in Jackson, Mississippi. The school is the fourth largest in the state. There are over 7,700 enrolled at the school in addition to over 1,600 members of staff including faculty. Jackson State University’s president is Dr. William B. Bynum. On their official website, Jackson State University is described as “a diverse, technologically-advanced four-year university steeped in history and committed to preparing its students to become global leaders.”

More to follow.

