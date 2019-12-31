Will Minnesota Timberwolves Trade Karl-Anthony Towns at Trading Deadline?

Chatter within NBA circles indicate that he Golden State Warriors could be a suitor for Minnesota Timbewolves big man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here’s a tidbit of info that I got today:

Yes. Heard today actually that the Timberwolves are listening to offers for Karl-Anthony Towns. The way that it was described to me this afternoon was that they want a "historic package" (read carefully) with Paul George & Anthony Davis-type hauls being starting points. https://t.co/CyZ64yE6gk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 31, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss, multiple NBA executives have stated that Towns is “unhappy” in Minnesota with the T-Wolves.

For those keeping score at home: The Wolves are 11-20 are currently in 13th place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Per Bleacher Report and Strauss: The Warriors are reportedly “monitoring” Minnesota Timberwolves superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns and his potential availability.

D’Angelo Russell Factor

Minnesota may desire to acquire guard D’Angelo Russell from the Warriors since Towns and Russell are close friends, but the Warriors “have a differing vision” of a potential trade scenario with the Timberwolves.

This Towns and Russell talk is refried beans.

D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota Timberwolves is likely, I'm told. https://t.co/9SloMlxai3 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 1, 2019

Over the summer, Russell is believed to want to join the T-Wolves. Instead, he was involved in a sign and trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors that shipped him to San Francisco and Kevin Durant to New York City.

After the move, Russell was excited to join the Warriors. During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, he stated that playing with Steph Curry was a luxury and that the Warriors will move off of many screen and rolls playing alongside Curry.

Then the season happened. The Warriors are currently sitting at 9-25 and are in last place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Klay Thompson‘s been injured since the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry got hurt in season and Draymond Green is all alone.

Could Russell be on his way out? Nothing is certain yet and the All-Star is putting up solid numbers this year. Russell’s stat line: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6 assists.

He’s a solid player and now that contracts that were signed over are now guaranteed as of December 15, teams are talking.

Who will listen?

Karl-Anthony Towns & Jaylen Brown Chatter

Meanwhile back at the ranch: The Boston Celtics also have had their eyes on Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jaylen Brown/Celtics tidbits: Danny Ainge likes Kentucky big men. He was high on Anthony Davis. Another big he’s high on: Timberwolves big man, Karl Anthony Towns. Was told the Celtics GM has bounced idea of Jaylen Brown, Grant, Smart, Langford and a pair of picks for Towns. https://t.co/9FoQyJpTah — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) October 16, 2019

Back in October, I was told that Celtics GM, Danny Ainge has bounced the idea of Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford and a pair of draft picks for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jaylen Brown ended up signing an extension with the Celtics and Brown likes Boston. “It feels great to be able to take care of my family and have the financial means to do so,” Jaylen Brown told me earlier this month.

“But it was never about the money for me, I’m trying to be great.”

Brown also likes Boston’s fans. “A very intense city,” he told me.

Jaylen Brown says Celtics PG Kemba Walker is humble and got to know him during Team USA play: https://t.co/nbcPnzKB6J "You learn a lot about people and how they feel about you and how they carry themselves. Everything Kemba does is first class." pic.twitter.com/Kdws1oHUCp — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 16, 2019

“I was surprised that people care so much about everything I did and everything I do in Boston. It’s a platform now because it’s a sports town and they care about everything that is involved with Jaylen Brown. It’s a win.”

The Celtics are currently 22-8 and sitting in third place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns an Anthony Davis Substitute?

Boston was unable to nab Anthony Davis via trade last season or even during the summer. Davis ended up being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers and is looking to win a championship in LA.

If the Celtics were to make a move, perhaps Towns could be a consolation prize for the Celtics. But, Towns has had nothing but great things to say about the Wolves publicly. Kevin Garnett once told me that Towns was the future of the Timberwolves. “I see a lot of similarities in Karl to myself,” Kevin Garnett told me.

“If I could ever be an inspiration and lead him into that, I’ve always wanted to be that. And the fact that he took heed and took some of the advice I gave him is more than honorable, so it’s dope.”

Towns told me that the advice that Garnett gave him was patience. “Being patient on the court,” Towns told me.

“Everything will begin to slow down. I mean, just how to be a professional, how to be a professional in this game on and off the court. Just to do my best to lead and that’s the biggest thing.”

Could patience be a virtue in Minnesota? We shall see! The NBA’s Trade Deadline is February 6, 2020 at 3 PM ET.