Warriors: Gilbert Arenas Critiques Dubs’ Steph Curry, D’Angelo Russell

Gilbert Arenas likes the combination of Steph Curry and D’Angelo Russell together on the Golden State Warriors’ roster.

“You are always skeptical about random pieces being added to teams,” Arenas told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“But at the end of the day, Steph has shown, that he can adapt to different players. I don’t think it is going to be a problem because he is going to everything, he can to make D’Angelo feel a part of that team.”

Arenas, a former three-time NBA All-Star, spent two seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing a multi-year deal with the Washington Wizards. During his 12 seasons in the NBA, Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists.

Curry, a five-time All-Star has been consistent over the last decade. He’s earned two Most Valuable Player Awards and was crowned a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

With career averages of 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, Steph Curry is entering his tenth NBA season with the Warriors this coming season. Some assume that the Los Angeles Clippers have the advantage in the NBA’s Western Conference this coming season after signing Kawhi Leonard and trading to get Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

The Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

Russell revealed this summer that playing with Steph Curry is “a luxury.”

It is believed that with Klay Thompson expected to miss most of next season with injuries that Russell could assume point guard duties with Steph Curry switching to the shooting guard position.

D’Angelo Russell believes that the Warriors will move off of many screen and rolls playing alongside Curry.

“I think it’s an advantage on offense when you have multiple guys on offense that can do everything,” he said.

“It should be special.”

Russell says he has spoken to Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr and that he believes playing for the Warriors is great beause the team does a goo job at “maximing” players on that team.

D’Angelo Russell had a magnetic All Star season, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. he helped guide the Brooklyn Nets to a 42-40, 6th place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Although Brooklyn lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Russell, an Ohio State product had season averages of 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists; career bests.

The Brooklyn Nets shipped Russell to the Golden State Warriors in a sign and trade deal with the Warriors that ultimately brought Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

D’Angelo Russell still has love for the city of New York.

“I love this city,” Russell told me.

“It’s a city that loves basketball.”

The Nets acquired Kyrie Irving via NBA free agency. A West Orange, New Jersey native, Irving grew up liking the then-New Jersey Nets when they ran the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the days of Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson.

“Wow, Wow,” Irving told Brett Carroll and Charles Daye on the D.O.P.E. podcast after agreeing to sign with Brooklyn.

“It’s been a long free agency, it’s been a long ride.

“Set the world on fire.

“Nets fans around the world unite.”

The Golden State Warriors begin training camp this month. The NBA’s regular season begins next month.