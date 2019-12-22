Paighton Houston Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paighton Laine Houston is a missing Alabama woman who disappeared after leaving a Birmingham bar with two men on Friday, December 20, 2019, police and her family say. Houston is a 29-year-old Trussville native. Her family says Houston sent a concerning text message to a friend before she vanished.

Houston was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar in the 2700 block of Seventh Avenue South about 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to police. Birmingham Police say that anyone with information about Houston’s whereabouts should call 205-297-8413 or 911. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Birmingham Police Sergeant Johnny Williams told Al.com that it appeared Houston left the bar with the two men willingly. Williams described the two men Houston was seen leaving the bar with as heavyset black males. They have not been identified.

Here’s what you need to know about Paighton Houston and her disappearance:

1. Paighton Houston, Who Has Curly Hair but Also Wears It Straight, Was Last Seen Wearing Ripped Blue Jeans, a Coral-Colored T-Shirt & Blue Converse Shoes

Paighton Houston was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored T-shirt and blue Converse sneakers when she left the Tin Roof bar.

Houston has tattoos on both of her arms. On her left arm, she has the word “strength” with the “g” replaced with a semi-colon (stren;th). On her right arm, Houston has a tattoo with the word “faith.”

Houston’s mother says her daughter has curly hair, but she also wears it straight. Police said she is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds.

The Tin Roof bar is located at 2709 7th Avenue South in Birmingham, Alabama. It was not immediately clear if police have been able to locate any surveillance video or photos showing Houston at the bar or as she left with two men. The bar is working with police.

2. Houston’s Family Says She Sent a Friend a Text Message Saying She Could Be in Trouble

Paighton Houston’s family says the 29-year-old woman sent a concerning text message to one of her friends after leaving the Birmingham bar about midnight. She had been there Friday night and left, apparently willingly, with two men.

“We still have not heard anything! We are worried sick. After leaving Tin Roof with two men, the last text she sent was that she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble,” her mother, Charlaine Houston, wrote in a Facebook post.

Charlaine Houston told the Trussville Tribune, “There are a lot of things that don’t add up. We are very concerned and want to locate Paighton as fast as possible.”

3. Paighton Houston’s Phone Has Been Going to Voicemail & Her Bank & Credit Card Accounts Haven’t Been Used, Her Family Says

Houston’s family wrote on Facebook, “She has not used her bank account in over 24 hrs and her phone is going to voicemail. The police are investigating so if anyone sees or hears anything notify us or the Birmingham, Al. police department.”

4. Houston Is a Graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama

Paighton Laine Houston is a graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama and was born and raised in Trussville, according to her Facebook profile.

She is the daughter of Charlaine and Douglas Houston and has two brothers and a sister.

5. Houston’s Sister Asked for Prayers & Said, ‘We Are So Worried & Just Want Her Home’

Paighton Houston’s sister, Jillian Houston, wrote on Facebook, “Y’all please say a prayer for my sister’s safe return! We are so worried and just want her home.”

A family member replied, “Jillian, all your family in Jasper are praying for Paighton’s safe return. We know she texted out for help. This is not like her.”

