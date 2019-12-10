WATCH LIVE: Democrats Announce Articles of Impeachment

The Democrats are expected to announce the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. You can watch the announcement live online below, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern. After this, the next steps will be a markup of the articles and a vote in the House.

The Articles of Impeachment Will Be Announced at 9 AM Eastern

The articles of impeachment are expected to be announced by House Democrats at 9 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, December 10. The time was announced late on Monday night. The announcement will be made in the Rayburn Room by the Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary Jerry Nadler, the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, and the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney. They will also be discussing the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.

LIVE: Articles of Impeachment Announced Against President TrumpHouse Democrats are preparing to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, Fox News has learned. The articles of impeachment will focus on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but all details aren’t settled yet, Fox News is told. A markup session by the Judiciary Committee to prepare the articles would come either Wednesday or Thursday. Notably absent from the planned charges was a "bribery" count. Democrats had repeatedly accused the president of essentially bribing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and even floated the idea of drafting an article of impeachment to that effect. But, it quickly emerged that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had conducted focus groups to determine that Democrats should use the term "bribery" purely for political benefit, even as legal experts disputed whether Trump had bribed anyone. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office on Monday after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump as Democrats warned of the supposed risk his actions toward Ukraine have posed to U.S. elections and national security. The chairmen left the meeting late Monday at the Capitol with some saying an announcement would come in the morning. Sharing a mix of breaking news, top stories, engaging discussions, and popular culture. 2019-12-10T03:52:34.000Z

Here is a copy of the official announcement that was released about the press conference.

It’s official: Press conference set for 9AM to unveil articles of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/AuH8RaBBN0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 10, 2019

People familiar with the impeachment inquiry told NBC News on Monday night that House Democrats would be bringing two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But, they said, this was not a final announcement until the official press conference on Tuesday morning, so details could still change. The Hill reported that there was still a chance as of Monday night that a third article might be added. A markup of the articles might happen Wednesday or Thursday. According to Politico, the markup stage is the last step before the House formally votes on impeachment.

Meanwhile, Republican Doug Collins said on Monday that the entire impeachment was a “scam” and he referred to the proceedings as a “rubber stamp.”

Other sources have said that a full House vote on the articles of impeachment could happen as early as next week.

BREAKING: Initial language for articles of impeachment could be released as early as tomorrow. Full House vote could be as early as next week. Trump will be impeached. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 10, 2019

The Next Steps

The next step in the impeachment process would be a House vote after a formal inquiry and the markup. The Constitution only allows impeachment on the grounds of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Articles of impeachment are drawn up, which are essentially formal allegations against the President. The House then votes on these allegations. In order for a sitting President to be impeached, the House must pass the articles of impeachment by a simple majority.

If all 435 House members vote on the articles of impeachment, they would need 218 votes for a majority to be reached and for Trump to be impeached. There are 235 Democrats in office in the House, one Independent, and 199 Republicans, Reuters explained. That’s more than enough to reach the simple majority needed if all Democrats voted for impeachment.

Things get more difficult after this point. The Senate will try the accused next, and the Chief Justice of the United States presides over the proceedings. Actual conviction and removal require a 2/3 vote in the Senate. This is why removal is unlikely. A total of 67 Senators would need to vote to convict and remove Trump. There are 45 Democrat Senators and 53 Republican Senators, plus two Independents who typically vote Democrat. So to reach the 67 total needed to remove Trump, they would need at least 20 Republicans to join with Democrats in voting to remove Trump (plus the two Independents).