Yusuf Ozgur: A Tribute to the Slain Manassas DoorDash Driver

Yusuf Ozgur was working hard for DoorDash to support his family and was picking up an order at a Denny’s restaurant in Virginia when two armed robbers took his life. Ozgur even unwittingly held the door open for the robbers, police say.

The community is rallying around the dasher’s family. A GoFundMe page to help Ozgur’s family has raised more than $35,000. You can find it here. The horrific sequence of events left another man wounded at the Manassas, Virginia restaurant.

Police are seeking the two robbers, and they’ve released surveillance video images of them, which you can see later in this article. “I am in complete disbelief – nicest man I’ve ever met!” wrote one woman in a tribute to Ozgur on Facebook, echoing the thoughts of others who knew him.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ozgur Was Described as a Stand-up Citizen Who Was the Main Breadwinner in His Family

Yusuf Ozgur was described as “a standup citizen” who “was shot and killed by two armed robbers in a Denny’s restaurant on December 26th, 2019 in Manassas VA.,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“He was picking up food as a DoorDash employee for a customer when the robbers entered the Denny’s attempting to rob the place and all of it’s customers. He was a great hard working man that leaves behind two young children and a wife.”

The page continues: “We are asking for donations to fund his funeral and other expenses. Any extra funds will be passed on to his wife and children. He was the main bread maker for his family so any help is greatly appreciated.”

The page also gives his funeral information in Turkish, adding, “Below is Yusuf’s funeral information (in Turkish). For those that cannot understand Turkish, it says that people will meet up at noon this Saturday (December 28th) in Lanham, MD at the address below, and then have a mid-day prayer. Yusuf’s body will then be transported to Fredericksburg, VA for burial around 3:30 PM at the address below.”

The information was then provided as the following:

2. Ozgur Was Remembered as the ‘Nicest Person You Can Ever Meet’

⁦@DoorDash⁩ This is Yusuf Ozgur, 56-year old father of two killed by robbers while picking up a DoorDash delivery at Denny’s this morning 😢 pic.twitter.com/7vmD1kYBcA — anne elizabeth (@annephylactic) December 26, 2019

The tributes pretty much say the same thing; that Yusuf was a good man, a nice person, and he was simply working hard to support the family he loved. “He was a great man, great co-worker. The nicest person you can ever meet. Rest in Peace Yusuf,” wrote one person who donated to the GoFundMe page.

“It’s a tragedy when someone is trying to make an honest hard living working for his family and then this…makes me sick. At this time of year. Breaks my heart,” wrote another man. Ozgur’s car was still in the parking lot of the Denny’s restaurant.

The family of Yusuf Ozgur is heartbroken. We will get an update from Prince William County Police on the fatal armed robbery around 2 pm. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/6ykGKQlUJZ — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) December 26, 2019

A woman wrote on Facebook: “He was a wonderful man. He loved his family so much. This breaks my heart. Such a hard worker too. 💔”

3. The Robbers Were Running Out of the Restaurant When They Encountered & Shot Ozgur, Who Unwittingly Held the Door Open for Them, Police Say

Ozgur had the great misfortune of walking toward the Denny’s restaurant to get his DoorDash order at the exact moment police say the two robbers were leaving the establishment.

Prince William County police said in a lengthy statement that, on December 26 at 2:25 a.m., officers responded to the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate an armed robbery.

“The investigation revealed that two armed suspects entered the Denny’s where one of the men brandished a handgun while the second suspect was armed with a baton,” police wrote.

“The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets. The men further demanded money from the business. As the suspects were leaving, the suspect armed with a handgun shot a 34-year-old man who was being cooperative while sitting on the ground as initially demanded.”

That’s when the robbers ran across Ozgur. “The suspects also encountered a second male victim, who was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited. The suspect armed with the baton struck the victim in the head then the second suspect shot the victim,” wrote police.

“The suspects then fled on foot. Officers, including a police K-9, and troopers from the Virginia State Police searched for the suspects who were not located. Officers rendered first-aid to the victims until rescue personnel arrived on scene.”

Added police: “Both victims were transported to area hospitals where the second victim, identified as Yusuf OZGUR, 56, of Manassas, died as a result of his injuries. Mr. OZGUR worked for a food delivery service and was at the Denny’s to pick-up a to-go order. The first victim, who was dining at the establishment with other parties, was treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive. There was a total of 23 persons at the restaurant during the incident, including employees and patrons. No money or property was taken from the business.”

4. Ozgur Was a Father of Two Children

Ozgur leaves behind a wife and two children. “I’ll never see him again,” his 16-year-old daughter said to WJLA-TV.

The television station reported that Ozgur was a “handyman who was working as a delivery driver to earn extra money for their family.”

His children are ages 10 and 16, according to NBC Washington.

Meanwhile, police gave the suspect descriptions as only “Two black males, late teens-early 20s, 5’10”-6’0”, approx. 180lbs. Last seen wearing all black or dark colored clothing.”

5. DoorDash Declared Itself ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Ozgur’s Loss

“He was working for us.” Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was picking up a Door Dash delivery at Denny’s on Sudley in Manassas this morning when he was shot and killed by armed robbers. His 16-year-old daughter told me he was a handyman who was making extra money for the family. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/bUiUNFrniK — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) December 26, 2019

According to WJLA-TV, DoorDash released a statement pledging to offer Ozgur’s family support.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher,” the company’s statement said.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime.”

Police believe the robbers might be responsible for a string of other crimes.