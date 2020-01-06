AGT Champions Premiere Performers: Who Is Performing Tonight? 1/6/2020

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returns for a second season on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8/7c. The talent competition features 40 acts from past seasons of the global franchise, performing for the ultimate “champion” title and trophy.

The 10 acts performing on AGT tonight are: Paddy & Nicko, Mike Yung, Junior Creative Dance Crew, Hans, Angelina Jordan, Jack Vidger, Eddie Williams, Dan Naturman, Dania Diaz, and Duo Transcend.

Here’s what you need to know about the 10 acts performing during the season premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020:

Paddy & Nicko

Paddy and Nicko SHOCK The Judges With Mind-Blowing Salsa! – America's Got Talent: The Champions85-Year-Old Paddy and 45-Year-Old Nicko prove that age is just a number with this incredible salsa routine! After receiving the Golden Buzzer at Britain's Got Talent, the salsa duo returns with vigor and hopes of winning it all!

Paddy & Nicko are a dance pair who have competed within the Got Talent franchise twice before joining AGT: The Champions 2. They were semifinalists on France’s Got Talent and finalists on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

NBC released a clip of Paddy & Nicko’s first AGT: The Champions performance ahead of the season 2 premiere. The duo gave an age-defying dance performance, showcasing lifts that left the judges and audience gasping with each surprise.

Mike Yung

Mike Yung and Junior Creative Want To Perform For The WORLD! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsSubway singer Mike Yung chats about collaborating with Martin Garrix. Shadow dance group Junior Creative are excited to be in America after winning Myanmar's Got Talent!

58-year-old singer Mike Yung was a memorable contestant on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. Prior to competing on the show, Yung went viral as a New York City subway singer for a video of him singing “Unchained Melody.”

Junior Creative Dance Crew

Junior Creative Dance Crew: Auditions | Myanmar's Got Talent 2018Junior Creative Dance Crew auditions on Myanmar's Got Talent 2018

Junior Creative Dance Crew joins the show from Myanmar, where they finished in the top 5 of Myanmar’s Got Talent season 2 and ultimately won Myanmar’s talent competition’s fifth season when they returned to compete again, this time with more members in their crew to enhance the impact of their expressive and moving performances.

Hans

Accordion Hans: The International SUPERSTAR From Germany Is HERE! | America's Got Talent 2018

Accordionist Hans has become an even greater international superstar since he first competed on America’s Got Talent season 13. Before the show, he was already well-known in Australia, Europe, and the UK for his larger-than-life cabaret performances.

Angelina Jordan

Angelina Jordan 7 year old sings Gloomy Sunday by Billie Holiday – Norways Got Talent 2014Den lille jenta med den voksne stemmen som stilte på audition i «Norske Talenter» i Oslo, rører nå langt flere enn kun dommerne og publikum i audition-salen. Little girl with a grown up voice, at Norway`s Got Talent in Oslo March 2014

13-year-old Angelina Jordan is the youngest act performing in the AGT: The Champions 2 premiere. The young singer won Norway’s Got Talent in 2014 when she was only 8.

Jack Vidgen

Singers Jack Vidgen and Angelina Jordan Are Ready To WIN! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsJack Vidgen, Season 5 WINNER of Australia's Got Talent, and Angelina Jordan, Season 6 WINNER of Norway's Got Talent, chat about competing against the BEST talent in the WORLD!

Singer Jack Vidgen joins the AGT: The Champions 2 contestants with a Got Talent win already under his belt. At only 14 years old, Vidgen won Australia’s Got Talent in 2011.

He moved to America after winning the coveting title but took a break from performing to pursue outside interests. Now 22 years Vidgen, Jack is ready to make his comeback.

Eddie Williams

Eddie Williams Is A Strong Man With A Voice Of An Angel | Auditions | Australia's Got Talent 2019Eddie Williams sings and melts the heart with his beautiful voice…

Eddie Williams was Australia’s Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018 as well as a Guinness World Record holder for pulling a tank 10 meters in the world’s shortest amount of time.

When he competed on Australia’s Got Talent, he shocked viewers with not only his strength but his impressive singing voice. He was a semifinalist on the show in 2019.

Dan Naturman

Dan Naturman: Awkward Comedian Brings Laughter – America's Got Talent 2014This funny man may make you feel awkward, but he will make you laugh out loud! Check out Dan Naturman now!

Stand-up comedian Dan Naturman first appeared on season 9 of America’s Got Talent; he was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Although he didn’t win his first go at America’s Got Talent, the experience led him to an acting career and a co-hosting job on the podcast “Live From the Table.”

Dania Diaz

Duo Transcend and Dania Diaz Bring EXCITEMENT To Champions! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsSay hello to these incredible Champions! Duo Transcend and Dania Diaz deliver danger, magic, and THRILL to AGT: The Champions.

Dania Diaz is originally from Venezuela but moved to Spain before competing in Spain’s Got Talent in 2018. She earned a double Golden Buzzer on the show and made it all the way to the finals before being eliminated.

She’s a competitor to watch this season, as her magic has earned her a national magic award in Spain and the Latin American Award of Magic.

Duo Transcend

Duo Transcend Escapes DANGER With Sexy BLINDFOLD Act – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsDoes it go wrong?! Duo Transcend brings a brand new trapeze act to AGT: The Champions! The married trapeze couple adds an incredibly dangerous element to the act; Tyce and Mary are BOTH blindfolded. WOW!

Duo Transcend (also known as Mary Wolfe-Nielsen and Tyce Nielsen) are married aerial trapeze artists who competed on America’s Got Talent season 13 and made it to the finals before being eliminated.

