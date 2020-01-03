Alexander ‘Alex’ Holden Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexander “Alex” Holden is a missing Amazon manager from Sacramento, California whose parents are both judges.

Holden, who lives in Sacramento, was last seen on New Year’s Eve. Now a major search effort has been launched to find him. He has seemingly vanished without a trace. A post on Reddit claimed he was last seen walking from the corner of 22nd and I streets headed toward Natomas at 2:30 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sacramento Police Have Solicited the Public’s Help in Finding Alexander Holden

The Sacramento Police Department wrote on its Facebook page that it “is asking for the community’s assistance in helping us locate a missing person. 25 year old Alexander Holden was last seen on December 31, 2019.”

Police described Holden as 6 foot 1 and 190 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes. “He was last seen wearing a tan pullover as pictured below in the first picture. He was last seen in the Downtown Sacramento area.”

They wrote that “Holden’s disappearance is uncharacteristic and family is concerned for his welfare. If you have any information on Holden’s whereabouts please call 911 or the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at 916-808-5471.”

2. Both of Alex Holden’s Parents Are Judges

Alex Holden is the son of Greene County Judge Calvin Holden and Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

“He has no history of disappearing,” his father told the newspaper. Judge Holden’s Facebook page says he lives in Springfield, Missouri, is from Birch Tree, Missouri, and is in a relationship.

According to Your Missouri Judges, Judge Holden was appointed circuit judge in 1996. “In this role, his judicial assignments have included circuit felony criminal cases and juvenile judge on termination of parental rights matters. He was previously an attorney in private practice. Judge Holden received a B.S. in political science from Missouri State University and a J.D. from Drake University,” the site explains.

“Judge Holden is a member of The Missouri Bar, the National Transportation and Safety Highway Administration, the National DWI Committee and the Missouri Drug Court Commission. He has been faculty for the National Judicial College and a presenter for the Missouri Judicial Education Conference. Judge Holden is active with KSMU, Ozark Food Harvest and Venues Church. He is also a Birch Tree Senior Citizen Volunteer.”

The newspaper added that Alex was last seen in downtown Sacramento on New Year’s Eve. It was his girlfriend who reported him missing.

3. Holden Is an Amazon Manager

According to his Facebook, Holden is a manager at Amazon. His father confirmed his employment to the News-Leader. He says on Facebook that he studied Economics at William Jewell College and lives in Sacramento, California.

His most recent visible post on Facebook came in October when he shared a news story on Eliud Kipchoge setting a marathon record. In high school, he was active in debate, according to posts on Reddit.

He also posted photos that showed a positive life. “I am on a deck in a suit,” he captioned one.

4. People Offered Well Wishes on Social Media

People who know Holden or his parents took to social media to express concern.

“Sharing on behalf of my friend Calvin Ray Holden. His son Alex is missing. Please keep them in your prayers,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

A friend wrote on Reddit, “Alex is my little brother’s best friend. He was always hanging out at my parents’ house growing up.. very smart man.”

A former classmate wrote, “I actually graduated with Alex and it’s sad to see stories like this. His dad is a judge in our local community and cant say I’ve ever saw him pick a fight with anybody he was never the type to intimidate anyone. Hoping he is found safe though.”

5. Holden’s Parents Have Been in the News Before

Holden’s dad has been the focal point of some controversy in Missouri. Me Too Springfield which advocates for sexual assault survivors once accused him of having a “well-known reputation for giving lenient sentences to those convicted of sexual crimes,” according to the Springfield News-Leader.

That was in September and Judge Holden said that people should look at the facts of each case and refused to resign.